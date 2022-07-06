The argument of the existence of God has been ongoing since the beginning of time. Some will stand behind a scientific theory that man was created by a “Big Bang” or an explosive expansion that ballooned our universe outward faster than the speed of light creating hot tiny particles mixed with energy and light. Through this process, particles began to collect and ultimately began to form planets and eventually humans. Admittedly, I am not a scientist. I cannot have an educated debate about whether those events actually took place or how much they did or did not take part in the formation of the universe. But I believe, if it did in fact happen, it was the doing of God – the creator of all things.
As you could image, there is another side to this existential argument, one that many Christians believe. God created everything. We clearly read in Genesis that God spoke everything into existence. From the very first chapter it states, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. With just a spoken word, there was light. As God continued speaking into creation, He came to His masterpiece; man. He said “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.” Charles Darwin suggested man arose naturally, by a process of evolution, rather than having been created. To me, that seems contradictory to scripture.
Science seems to focus on answering questions in regards to the physical world and its phenomena. Scripture tends to focus more on the spiritual world and how we can receive Grace to enter into heaven. Science wants definitive answers and offers theories on how wonders of the world occurred. Science has tried to explain how the Red Sea parted as the people of Israel fled Egypt (Exodus 14:21). With all the ideas on how wind just somehow blew the waters at just the right time to expose dry land for millions to walk on. Now I may be incorrect, but I believe if a large body of water is drained, it takes a long time for the earth underneath to dry enough to allow millions of people to immediately be able to walk without sinking. And if this was just a scientifically explainable event, why has it never been replicated? It was an impossible moment made possible by God. No other explanation is required.
There are a number of historical events that science cannot explain. That is because God cannot be explained. He works in the impossible. The God moments are just that. They are designed for Him to say “Look what I did for you.” It brings the glory to His name as it should. No man can do what God can do.
So who is the tie breaker in this matter? There is no actual panel of judges we can take this to and request a formal decision. Are the two actually even in conflict? If the scientific adventure is to prove God was not involved; that coincidental factors explain supernatural events, then I would say yes they are in conflict. Some may argue that faith is based on a kind of science in and of itself. Perhaps, but for the sake of argument, we are discussing the scientific quest to prove God doesn’t exist versus the spirit within us that allows us to know better. The question of Science vs Scripture may go on until the end of time. Some will laugh at us for believing in an “invisible man in the sky.” They will tell you we are on our own. That we are all wrong. I can tell you I would rather be wrong before man than wrong when I stand before the throne of Glory and have to explain how I did not believe. I have too many God moments not to believe.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .