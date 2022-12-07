SEBRING — First Presbyterian Church (ARP) of Sebring will host a community carol sing in its sanctuary at 319 Poinsettia Ave. on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. This event is being coordinated and sponsored by the Sebring Historical Society in association with Maranatha Baptist Church and will include a canned food drive for charity.
The program of congregational singing will be accompanied by Elaine Haines, a pianist from Maranatha Village, and Joshua Klatt, organist at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid, and will include two special songs from the Maranatha choir as well as solos by acclaimed local artist Emily E. Finke, who will be accompanied on the violin by her sister, Dr. Ashley Finke, D.M.E.