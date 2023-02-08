The Master Teacher was a master in using parables in His teaching simple and complex truths. An example of simplicity is Mark 4:26-29: “The kingdom of God is as if a man should scatter seed on the ground, and should sleep by night and rise by day, and the seed should sprout and grow, he himself does not know how. For the earth yields crops by itself: first the blade, then the head, after that the full grain in the head. But when the grain ripens, immediately he puts in the sickle, because the harvest has come.” His audience as well as students today observe these truths in any garden or farm.

As always, the best commentary on the Bible is … the Bible!! This parable is easily understood as we study the various accounts of conversion in Acts. First, note that the Master Teacher proclaimed the seed is the word of God (Luke 8:11) and this truth is also verified by the apostle Peter (1 Peter 1:23-25) as it relates to the new birth.

