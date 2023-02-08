The Master Teacher was a master in using parables in His teaching simple and complex truths. An example of simplicity is Mark 4:26-29: “The kingdom of God is as if a man should scatter seed on the ground, and should sleep by night and rise by day, and the seed should sprout and grow, he himself does not know how. For the earth yields crops by itself: first the blade, then the head, after that the full grain in the head. But when the grain ripens, immediately he puts in the sickle, because the harvest has come.” His audience as well as students today observe these truths in any garden or farm.
As always, the best commentary on the Bible is … the Bible!! This parable is easily understood as we study the various accounts of conversion in Acts. First, note that the Master Teacher proclaimed the seed is the word of God (Luke 8:11) and this truth is also verified by the apostle Peter (1 Peter 1:23-25) as it relates to the new birth.
SEED — “Men of Israel, hear these words…Therefore, let all the house of Israel know assuredly that God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:22, 36). Philip went to Samaria and “preached Christ to them” (Acts 8:5). The eunuch (Acts 8:27,28), had been to Jerusalem to worship and was reading Isaiah on his trip home. Likewise, Cornelius was to send for Peter “who will tell you words by which you and all your household will be saved” (Acts 11:14).
GROWTH — “Now when they heard this, they were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, ‘Men and brethren, what shall we do?’ Then Peter said to them ‘Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit’” (Ats 2:37,38). Growing in knowledge brought them to this question and answer. “Then Philip opened his mouth, and beginning at this Scripture (Isaiah), preached Jesus to him” (Acts 8:35). Philip added information/understanding to the eunuch’s personal study. Likewise, Peter added to Cornelius’ knowledge (Acts 10:36,37) in face-to-face teaching: “Men and brethren, you know that a good while ago God chose among us, that by my mouth the Gentiles should hear the word of the gospel and believe” (Acts 15:7).
HARVEST — “Then those who gladly received his word were baptized; and that day about three thousand souls were added to them” (Acts 2:41). Did you note that when the “fruit” was ripe, there was the immediate harvest? This was also true with the eunuch, “So he commanded the chariot to stand still. And both Philip and the eunuch went down into the water, and he baptized him” (Acts 8:38), the jailor and his family, “And he took them the same hour of the night and washed their stripes. And immediately he and all his family were baptized” (Acts 16:33) and Saul. “And now why are you waiting? Arise and be baptized, and wash away your sins, calling on the name of the Lord” (Acts 22:16). Such is the fruit of amazing grace!!
The power of the Seed (Romans 1:16) is evident when planted and received in honest hearts, i.e., minds/spirits! As previously mentioned, Peter stated they had been born again through the incorruptible seed, the word of God. And he concluded, “Now this is the word which by the gospel was preached to you” (1 Peter 1:25). What kind of “soil” are you?
Frank Parker is a resident of Sebring.