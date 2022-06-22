“Separation of Church and State,” this is by far one of the most misinterpreted phrases associated with “The Establishment Clause.” Some believe it to be drafted in the First Amendment of the Constitution and that there is to be a clear divide. However, the phrase “Separation of Church and State” does not show up in the amendment at all.
Although the phrase was coined by Thomas Jefferson in his letter to the Danbury Baptists Association in January 1802, historians state the first use of the phrase “wall of separation” was by Roger Williams, founder of Rhode Island in 1635. He stated “an authentic Christian church would be possible only if there was ‘a wall or hedge of separation’ between the ‘wilderness of the world’ and ‘the garden of the church.’ Any government involvement in the church, he believed, corrupts the church.”
Read the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and it reads: Amendment 1 — Freedom of expression and religion — Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. That in itself should clear up the confusion. Individual citizens are free to bring their religious convictions into the public arena
You will find the free exercise clause and the establishment clause place restrictions on the government concerning laws they pass or interfering with religion. No restrictions are placed on religions except perhaps that a religious denomination cannot become the state religion. And as far as I am aware, the state has not. Interesting enough, the Supreme Court thoroughly studied this issue, and in 1892 gave what is known as the “Trinity Decision.” In that decision the Supreme Court declared, “this is a Christian nation.” Amen.
With all this information available, there are still a number of so-called experts who believe the phrase means that there should be a clear divide between the government and the church; that no government official should speak of church matters or hand out Christian related materials. They go so far as to threaten litigation. Countless times I have had this spewed at me personally. Some believe that a police chief or any public official should not speak publicly about faith. May I remind those who continue to stand behind the clause, we pray before government proceedings at nearly all levels, from municipal councils to federal Supreme Court. I believe we need more prayer, it may lead to less conflict. Perhaps the world would be in a better place if there was more “church” involvement in the state. Let’s get back to living out our motto of “IN GOD WE TRUST. Let it be more than just some letter strung together on a wall.
Because some like to argue Christian Theism was not the national doctrinal religion, here is some evidence to support it:
- Displayed over the Speaker of the House in the US Capitol are the words “In God We Trust.”
- The Supreme Court building built in the 1930’s has carvings of Moses and the Ten Commandments.
- God is mentioned in stone all over Washington D.C., on its monuments and buildings.
- As a nation, we have celebrated Christmas to commemorate the Savior’s birth for centuries.
- Oaths in courtrooms have invoked God from the beginning.
- The founding fathers often quoted the Bible in their writings.
- Every president that has given an inaugural address has mentioned God in that speech.
- Prayers have been said at the swearing in of each president.
- Each president was sworn in on the Bible, saying the words, “So help me God.”
- Our national anthem mentions God.
- The liberty bell has a Bible verse engraved on it.
- The original constitution of all 50 states mentions God.
- Declaration of Independence, mentions God four times.
- The Bible was once used as a textbook in the schools.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .