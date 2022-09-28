We previously noted that the two years Israel spent in the Mount Sinai area was laying the foundation for greater things to come. The conditional covenant (Exodus 19:3-9), giving the ten “words”, i.e., commandments, and instructions on how to obey them were shadows of greater, better things to come. Likewise, the tabernacle constructed was a foretaste of the perfect tabernacle not made with hands, eternal in heaven! As stated before, the book/letter of Hebrews is an inspired commentary on the shadow/real-perfect comparison.

Now we turn our attention to other things that happened at Mt. Sinai to help us to understand the real over the shadow. Basic instructions regarding the tithe were given in Leviticus 27:28-34. This was one area of their giving that was further explained in Number 18:21-32. The tithe from the people of Israel was to support the Levites (they had no land inheritance) and they in turn would tithe to support the priests. This shadow (tithe) was never used as a guide to giving/financial support under the new, better covenant. We turn to 1 Corinthians 16:1,2 and 2 Corinthians 8,9 for clear, direct guidelines. The disciples’ financial giving was based on their personal income (prosper) as they determined (purpose) from a cheerful heart. There was to be an equality in the body of Christ that met the financial support of evangelism and benevolence.

Recommended for you