We previously noted that the two years Israel spent in the Mount Sinai area was laying the foundation for greater things to come. The conditional covenant (Exodus 19:3-9), giving the ten “words”, i.e., commandments, and instructions on how to obey them were shadows of greater, better things to come. Likewise, the tabernacle constructed was a foretaste of the perfect tabernacle not made with hands, eternal in heaven! As stated before, the book/letter of Hebrews is an inspired commentary on the shadow/real-perfect comparison.
Now we turn our attention to other things that happened at Mt. Sinai to help us to understand the real over the shadow. Basic instructions regarding the tithe were given in Leviticus 27:28-34. This was one area of their giving that was further explained in Number 18:21-32. The tithe from the people of Israel was to support the Levites (they had no land inheritance) and they in turn would tithe to support the priests. This shadow (tithe) was never used as a guide to giving/financial support under the new, better covenant. We turn to 1 Corinthians 16:1,2 and 2 Corinthians 8,9 for clear, direct guidelines. The disciples’ financial giving was based on their personal income (prosper) as they determined (purpose) from a cheerful heart. There was to be an equality in the body of Christ that met the financial support of evangelism and benevolence.
The Day of Atonement (Leviticus 16 and 23) was a shadow of the most profound real, the sacrifice of Jesus, the Christ. On this day yearly, the Levitical High Priest alone would enter the Most Holy Place to offer an ANIMAL SACRIFICE for his sins and the sins of the nation. A “scapegoat” was sent away into the wilderness to bear all their iniquities. But, the shadow pales in comparison to the real! Again, we now turn to Hebrews 9 for the Real: Christ, High Priest; greater, more perfect tabernacle; His own blood; once for all; obtained eternal redemption; offered Himself without spot; mediator of new covenant; better sacrifice; put away sin; bear the sins of many!
Yet, today as in the first century, doctrines of men, i.e., denominations, sects still desire to live under the shadow! They proclaim to the world that salvation is keeping the ”Ten Commandments”. The Holy Spirit through the pen of Paul answered that false doctrine then and now: “But their minds were blinded. For until this day the same veil remains unlifted in the reading of the Old Testament, because the veil is taken away in Christ. But even to this day, when Moses is read, a veil lies on their heart. Nevertheless when one turns to the Lord, the veil is taken away” (2 Corinthians 3:14-16). And consider Acts 13:38,39: ”Therefore let it be known to you, brethren, that through Him forgiveness of sins is proclaimed to you, and through Him everyone who believes is freed from all things, from which you could not be freed through the Law of Moses.” It does not take a Ph.D. to understand this. It takes an open, honest mind!!
Frank Parker is a resident of Sebring.