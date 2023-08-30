The desks arrived. The work began.
Unpacking the parts and laying them out in some sequence of order, my husband Ken set out to take many pieces and make them into one useable desk.
Each part, each screw or fitting was important. As with a puzzle, we had to trust that all the pieces were there.
Whenever we choose to buy certain products be they bicycles, furniture pieces, or various toys or accessories…they come with fair warning…some assembly required.
Sometimes it is a small part that needs to be screwed in to make the object stand. Other times it is like the desk … more complicated and needing more patience.
But there is a certain amount of satisfaction when we stick with it even when at times we’d rather give up. As I write this, I am sitting at the desk that Ken put together that day years ago. And when we moved from North Carolina to Tennessee, it moved well. A testament to a job well done.
Recently, I passed a church that had this sign out front. “Some assembly required.”
It made me smile as I thought about how that phrase we all know so well is apropos for church life, too. In fact, Hebrews 10: 25 NKJV says, “…not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together…” It is speaking of attending church with others. In this way, we can stir up love and good works among us through encouragement and sitting under the taught word of God. “Especially now that the day of his return is drawing near,” says the NLT version.
During the COVID-19 scare and lockdowns, churches felt the lack of fellowship acutely. Creatively, some churches came up with various other means to keep their congregations gathering…if only in cars outside while the pastor spoke through the radio from the front steps of the church.
The internet provided another means to ‘gather’ so to speak and hear the word of God, sing and worship.
However, the actual assembling of ourselves together was sorely missed.
There is a special spiritual bond of love and like-mindedness that is unique to Christian fellowship. With Christ as the head of the church, believers are brothers and sisters … belonging to the family of God.
Church buildings have been available to us again for some time. Some people have gotten out of the habit while others couldn’t wait to be together again.
But if we want to grow in grace, truth and love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and with each other, everyone is needed and there is “some assembly required.” Selah
