There once was a young man who put himself through veterinary school working nights as a taxidermist. Upon graduation, he decided he would combine his two vocations to better serve the needs of his patients and their owners, while doubling his practice and his income. So, he opened his own office with a shingle on the door reading, “Dr. Jones, Veterinary Medicine and Taxidermy — Either Way, You Get Your Dog Back!”

I do not have a dog, but if I did, I do not believe I would take him to a man who would stuff him just in case he could not save him. It would be like going to a doctor who doubled as a mortician. Something about that just does not sound right. I believe most people prefer either one or the other (but not both).

