Walking along a rocky path, I watched as my husband stepped upon each rock…chosen because it eased the climb. So, I followed in his footsteps.
If I tried to select other stones, which I sometimes did, I stumbled easily. Sure-footedness was what I was after and his leading was what I needed to follow.
It makes me think of those early years of enfolding our two families into one. Having been a single parent for seven years…hoping and praying for a mate…the time had finally come.
What I hadn’t anticipated was adding two more sons to the one I had. I had envisioned a Dad for my son but I also received the blessing of being Mom to two more sons.
We would commonly be referred to as step parents. But that title had been so tainted that we were careful about the use of it in our home. We let our boys know we were a family and that the only ‘steps’ we were taking in our life together was toward them.
The other ‘steps’ we would take was in leading them to know the Lord Jesus Christ and for them to receive him into their hearts personally.
Then we ‘stepped’ into life together.
Sure, there were some rocky times. Usually those came along if misunderstanding led one or more of us to misstep and take our own way. However, through seeking God’s wisdom through prayer, family meetings around the table and demonstrations of love and respect, we gained better understanding and good footing followed.
Spiritually, being a child of God is offered to us because he chose to adopt us through the sacrifice of his Son, Jesus Christ. He died and rose again to remove our sin nature from us. Consequently, when we accept the Lord Jesus’ gift of salvation and he resides in us through the Holy Spirit, the Father sees us clothed in Christ’s righteousness…marvelous gifts of his grace through salvation.
And he says in Hebrews 13:5 NKJV, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
In this confidence we find strength because verse 8 & 9b reminds us, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever…For it is good that the heart be established by grace.”
In our family — then when our sons were young — and today — as they are grown adults with families of their own — grace abounds and steps of love and respect are continually taken…following God’s leading.
God steps toward us. Step toward him, too. Selah