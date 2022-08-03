A little boy from Italy ran around on the ship that would lead him, his brother, sister and mother to a new land and adventure. His pop was already here in the United States and had worked seven years to secure a life here for his family.
That young 9-year-old would face bullies and even teachers who had very little patience with his struggling English. But he loved school. He loved learning and was quite adept at figures.
So, even when he was forced to leave school after eighth grade to help put food on the table, he never gave up and kept learning by reading everything he could get his hands on.
Eventually, he joined the military and was stationed in Hawaii. Such a beautiful place that was soon to give him the title he never would have wanted … that of a Pearl Harbor survivor, having been stationed at Schofield Barracks at Hickam Field.
Once the war came to an end, he was honorably discharged and pursued his dream of having a wife and family. He hadn’t had the best examples to follow, but he knew with God’s help he could be the husband and father God called him to be.
And, I am the recipient of the love, faith in God, devotion, kindness, dedication and steadfast work ethic he provided. My dad may not have had the advantages of some or even those he provided for me and my brother, but one thing is for sure.
He stepped up to the plate.
Now he is at home in heaven and I miss him.
But, fortunately for me, God also provided me with a wonderful godly husband and father for our boys. All the qualities I saw in my dad, I see in Ken and then some. He has been my companion and partner in music ministry, creative endeavors, teaching, parenting, prayer and togetherness. And this after having come through the fires of divorce prior to us meeting.
Though no one is perfect, in both Dad and my hubby, I have seen the fruit of the Spirit we read about in Galatians 5:22-23 NKJV, which says, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”
I know Father’s Day was June 19 and it is a little late to pay tribute to these dads I love so much. Or, is it?
Regardless of the date on the calendar, it is my turn to step up to the plate and honor them with the love and influence they imparted to my heart. Selah