Walking gingerly across some rougher terrain on our hike, I reached for my husband Ken’s hand to steady myself and avoid stumbling.
At one point, I did stumble across a camouflaged tree root hidden under a debris of leaves. Fortunately, Ken caught me as I stumbled catching me before I fell.
Whether walking or hiking, wearing the proper shoes is very important. Sometimes a trail can be slippery … particularly the rocks … if rainfall has been frequent.
Other times, it’s those hidden dangers of roots and smaller rocks that barely protrude that can catch the toe of my hiking shoes. But even with hidden dangers, I want to be sure footed and enjoy the beauty around me and not have my eyes focused solely downward.
In our recent move to Tennessee, we discovered the Greenway … a meandering paved pathway through woods, streams and gentle slopes. We love to walk there when weather permits because we can take it at a more sure-footed pace. It’s easier to be confident because there are less impediments.
Recently, in teaching our granddaughter to memorize the 23rd Psalm NKJV, we realized anew how to have the Lord as our Shepherd means having a spiritual relationship with him. This leads to a continuing spiritual realization that he is with me, guiding me, protecting me every step of the way.
When we asked her to memorize this Psalm verse by verse until she had it all, we also explained the meaning. After all, it is much more heartfelt when it is not just words being memorized but truth that applies to one’s personal life.
How wonderful to understand that our personal Shepherd shares his life with us, sacrificed his life for us and stewards his life in us.
In other words, when we read in verse 3, “He leads me in the paths of righteousness,” we see his guidance and that he desires the best for us.
His presence… “You are with me” … brings reassurance. His rod and staff offer protection from danger. He is faithful.
But verse 6 sings the song of his promises: “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life. And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
So, his highway is paved with goodness (like the paved pathways of the Greenway Trail). Therefore, my steps are more surefooted.
However, his mercy embraces me even when I stumble (like on the uneven terrain of a hike). For I am promised forever with him.
Steps and stumbles, he is there. Selah