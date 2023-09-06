I used to have a sewing machine and sew for my nieces and even sometimes for myself. In fact, close to 40 years had gone by since I’d touched a sewing machine.
So, why would I be drawn to this opportunity to sew when I didn’t even have a sewing machine; much less, remember how to operate one or follow a pattern?
But the brief notice in our community newsletter tugged at me. I kept reading it and wondering, “What if?”
What if I bought a sewing machine? What if I could really do this? Should I call and investigate if it’s something I should pursue?
So, I took that first step into a leap of faith and called.
I was welcomed and assured of help in relearning to sew. There weren’t any deadlines or quotas, reassuring me I could fit this ministry into my volunteerism.
Shortly after, I joined the Sewing Seeds of God’s Love ministry in sewing dresses for girls and shorts for boys in dire need. The medical arm of the ministry of Samaritan’s Purse would be the feet carrying these articles of clothing to children around the world…some leaving hospitals or in orphanages…clothed in something new made with loving hands.
Shortly after my new sewing machine arrived, Shirley, the founder, patiently taught me and answered all of my questions. Her encouragement and belief in me made all the difference.
The ladies at the workshops gave me the support, inspiration and creativity I needed. It was a shared, contagious love for the children.
The Bible speaks of a woman named Tabitha in Acts 9:36-43 NLT that “was full of good works and charitable deeds which she did.” It appears she, too, sewed seeds of contagious love with other like-minded friends.
Further reading reveals that after she died her friends tearfully showed Peter “the tunics and garments” she had sewn. Joyfully, the story ends with Peter praying and the Lord returning her to life.
Who in your sphere of influence can you support and encourage or work hand in hand with today? Philippians 2: 4 says, “Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too.”
I now mail packages of completed garments from my new location in Tennessee.
It’s unlikely I’ll meet the youngsters who I’ve prayed for and are wearing these garments until we are in heaven together. Till then, I’ll continue sewing joyful stiches of love.
Joy! That is the word that swells my heart as I sew for these little ones. Love. Joy. It’s contagious! Selah