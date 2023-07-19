“We’ll be in the car about nine hours,” I said to my husband. Anticipating a drive to our son’s home on the North Carolina coast, I believed we had better get in some good cardio exercise and strength training.
We have a simple gym set up in our bonus room. But even in its simplicity, we‘ve been neglectful. Thinking of the long hours of sitting and several days without any real exercise, I couldn’t help but focus on this need.
And so, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday started out with exercise. We always feel better when we stick with our routine. However, this was the first time we had exercised in a while and we were squeezing it into three consecutive days.
Wednesday evening, I was suddenly attacked with pain under my rib cage, the muscles of my arm and eventually around to my back shoulder muscle on my left side.
“What’s going on?” I questioned.
Taking a deep breath or reaching forward was painful. I had been feeling so good and was looking forward to our first time away in over a year. Not now, I cried.
We continued our plans though I moved with cautious, curtailed motions. After a few days and thinking back to what might have caused this, I remembered my strength training.
I’d been listening to music as I exercised and got distracted in my counting. I wondered if I had done my three sets or not. So, I added another set. That is probably when I injured muscles that didn’t start yelling at me till later that evening.
Thankfully, over several days I got better. But it got me to thinking about my spiritual life; how neglect, distractions and consequences that sneak in when least expected can sabotage my growth in the Lord.
There are certain aspects of the Christian life in which we are participants. We can’t do anything to provide our salvation. But once saved by God’s gracious gift, our behavior should reflect the new life he has birthed in us. As it says in 2 Peter 1:5 NLT,
“…Supplement your faith with a generous provision of moral excellence, and moral excellence with knowledge, and knowledge with self-control, and self-control with patient endurance, and patient endurance with godliness, and godliness with brotherly affection, and brotherly affection with love for everyone.”
By internalizing these ‘supplements’ and ‘exercising’ regularly, we are equipped to meet each day’s challenges. But it is he who is our strength and salvation.
So, let God do the heavy lifting. Selah