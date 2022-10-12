We all enjoy a break from the summer weather with the cooler temperatures of winter, yet we enjoy the “fun in the sun” that the warmer weather brings. However, when you live in the Midwest’s “tornado alley” (as our family did in Kansas and Missouri) or in the path of tropical storms and hurricanes visited upon the southern and eastern coasts (as our family does in Florida now), bad weather is a part of life and the world in which we live. Sadly, some of these storms bring much destruction to personal property. Some of these storms even carry with them the great cost of human life.

Years ago, my oldest son and I once were talking about the apartment in which we had lived years ago in Dallas, Texas, and how it compared to the house in which we then lived in Kansas. We talked about how if we were going to be in the midst of a tornado, we would rather find ourselves in the basement of a house than the second floor of an apartment building. Neither place would guarantee our safety, but the house would offer greater security against the incredible power of the storm.

