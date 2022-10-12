We all enjoy a break from the summer weather with the cooler temperatures of winter, yet we enjoy the “fun in the sun” that the warmer weather brings. However, when you live in the Midwest’s “tornado alley” (as our family did in Kansas and Missouri) or in the path of tropical storms and hurricanes visited upon the southern and eastern coasts (as our family does in Florida now), bad weather is a part of life and the world in which we live. Sadly, some of these storms bring much destruction to personal property. Some of these storms even carry with them the great cost of human life.
Years ago, my oldest son and I once were talking about the apartment in which we had lived years ago in Dallas, Texas, and how it compared to the house in which we then lived in Kansas. We talked about how if we were going to be in the midst of a tornado, we would rather find ourselves in the basement of a house than the second floor of an apartment building. Neither place would guarantee our safety, but the house would offer greater security against the incredible power of the storm.
There exists in our physical world certain forces that can be devastating to our material possessions and, yes, even our lives. However, as terrible as these natural disasters are, they in no way measure up to the spiritual devastation that can be caused by Satan and his constant efforts to sway us toward lives of sin. It is his aim to pick us up in his evil grips and take away not simply our earthly lives, but our immortal spirits.
Just as we would seek refuge from the storms of life, there is also one in whom we may seek refuge from the storms of the spirit. Psalm 46:1-3 reads, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change and though the mountains slip into the heart of the sea; Though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains quake at its swelling pride.” One of the greatest blessings of Christianity is the ability to stand firm and secure through whatever Satan sends our way, because God is always with us.
Paul wrote in 2 Thessalonians 3:3, “But the Lord is faithful, and He will strengthen and protect you from the evil one.” If we lean on the Lord for strength and guidance, He will always be there for us. If we decide to seek refuge anywhere else, then we may suddenly find ourselves in the midst of a spiritual storm that could cost us our eternity with God in Heaven.
Remember, Satan never sounds a siren to alert us that he is near. If we do not stand vigilant to the dangers he brings, then by the time we realize he is close, it may just be too late.
