The above phrase along with “soothing aroma” and “sweet aroma” is frequent in the Scriptures and associated with something pleasant to the Lord. Of course, the context of each situation must be considered.
After Noah and family exited the ark/boat, he took clean animals and birds and offered burnt offerings on the altar that he constructed. The Lord (Yahweh/Jehovah) smelled the soothing aroma (Genesis 8:20-22). This describes God’s acceptance and approval of the sacrifices. This is one of many situations where human traits (anthropomorphism) are given to the Lord God.
The book of Leviticus tells of many examples of sacrifices being a “sweet aroma” (NKJV), “soothing aroma” (NASV) such as burnt offerings (1:9,13,17) and grain (2:2). Those would serve as an atonement (1:4), peace offerings (4:31) and sin offering (4:32) This is why the sacrifices were a sweet aroma. It was not due to the physical smell, but the smell of obedience and consequences/blessings.
But, for the sacrifice to be a “sweet smelling aroma,” it had to be coupled with a righteous, holy life! Such a situation is discussed in Isaiah 1. First, the Lord identifies Judah and Jerusalem as “Sodom” and “Gomorrah.” Then He responds to their sacrifices, offerings and prayers: no pleasure, trampling My courts, worthless offerings, abomination, I hate your new moons, hide My eyes from your prayers, I will not listen. Why? “Your hands are covered with blood.”
However, not all is lost! “Wash yourself, make yourselves clean; remove the evil of your deeds from My sight, cease to do evil, learn to do good; seek justice, reprove the ruthless, defend the orphan, plead for the widow” (Isaiah 1:16,17). Please recall that these things are written for our LEARNING, EXAMPLE and ADMONITION as noted in Romans 15:4 and 1 Corinthians 10:1-12.
Another act of “sweet smelling aroma” is seen in what Paul received from the church in Philippi as recorded in Philippians 4:15-21. He, a prisoner for the cause of Truth in Rome, received things by way of Epaphroditus the messenger. This was a continuous act of kindness to Paul early on in his work in the kingdom.
But, the SUPREME act of “sweet smelling aroma” is manifested by the sacrifice of Jesus Christ!! “And walk in love, as Christ also has loved us and given Himself for us, an OFFERING and a SACRIFICE to God for a sweet-smelling sacrifice” (Ephesians 5:2 caps added). Why? Consequences! “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things become new…For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him” (2 Corinthians 5:17,21). Amen! The Corinthians’ obedience to the gospel, via the new birth, is recorded in Acts 18:1-8. Study, meditate and drink deeply from the well of mercy and amazing grace, a “sweet smelling aroma!”
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident.