A father, concerned about the influence that TV had on his children, sat down one night to watch a western with his children. It happened that the movie featured a lot of drinking in the town saloon, and the father felt compelled to call a “family meeting” afterward. He explained the many negative aspects of drinking and how he never wanted his children to ever start something so bad.

Later that week, the father’s 6-year-old son drew a picture of a cowboy entering a saloon. Noticing the concern on his daddy’s face about what he had drawn, the little boy quickly piped up, “Don’t worry, Daddy. He’s not going in to drink. He’s going in to shoot someone!”

