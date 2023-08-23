I watched my picket fence collapse around me. Being a single mom was tough. The life I thought was mine suddenly disappeared. My support slipped away while my responsibilities doubled. But friends came to my rescue.
They cried with me, but helped me laugh again. They hugged me and made me feel valuable. Their hands prepared meals and, when needed, they gave me gentle nudges in the right direction.
In the face of overwhelming odds, they applauded my accomplishments. I knew I could always turn to them. Like a bouquet of fragrant flowers, they scented my world and made me smile.
Some friends are short-term and arrive when you need them most. Seasonal friends come and go like the weather, but have their special place to fill. And others are kindred spirit forever friends through all the ups and downs of life even if distance separates … forging unbreakable bonds.
When I think of the word friend, I see a face; hear laughter; watch a sympathetic tear; feel a warm embrace; experience helping hands.
A friend is all of these and more.
He/she is loyal, trustworthy, rejoices with me and weeps with me. A friend comes alongside and prays.
“A friend loves at all times…” “Friends love through all kinds of weather…” says Proverbs 17:17 NIV and The Message.
The hallmarks of friendship are love and trust. These two priceless ingredients characterize devoted friendship, a true treasure. Being such a friend doubles the pleasure.
Abraham is called “God’s friend” in James 2: 23b. The passage recounts Abraham’s trust in and obedience to God and His promises – offering his son, Isaac, on the altar.
Friends express themselves in loving acts. It makes me wonder.
Can God call me his friend?
Am I loyal, devoted to him – even when things aren’t going the way I planned? Do I still trust Him? Can he share his confidences with me knowing I will honor him? Can God count on me not to drag his name in the dust? Do I show genuine interest in the things that please him, actively serving him and reaching out to others?
Earthly friendships take time and many acts of kindness that swell the heart with trust.
Friendship with God is like that, too.
Every act of obedience, trusting step and word of praise to God adds more dimension to my relationship with him. Till all at once, I realize what a Friend he is to me and desire so much that he, too, would call me friend. Selah