The epistle of Jude is one of the shortest books in the Bible (having only 25 verses) yet it is a powerful warning to recognize false teachers and those who want to distort the Bible to suit their own purposes. Jude was taking a stand against godless teachers who were attempting to convince Christians they could do as they pleased without fear of God’s punishment. Read intently, Jude is a reminder we are to staunchly defend and have a duty to fight for God’s truth.

Right from the beginning, Jude brings attention to ungodly individuals who had slipped in among Christian believers. In Galatians 2:3-5 Paul similarly issues a similar warning as Jude in referring to false teachers or false professors of faith in Christ who began perverting the word of God in hopes of destroying the liberty of those committed to Christ.

Recommended for you