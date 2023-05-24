The epistle of Jude is one of the shortest books in the Bible (having only 25 verses) yet it is a powerful warning to recognize false teachers and those who want to distort the Bible to suit their own purposes. Jude was taking a stand against godless teachers who were attempting to convince Christians they could do as they pleased without fear of God’s punishment. Read intently, Jude is a reminder we are to staunchly defend and have a duty to fight for God’s truth.
Right from the beginning, Jude brings attention to ungodly individuals who had slipped in among Christian believers. In Galatians 2:3-5 Paul similarly issues a similar warning as Jude in referring to false teachers or false professors of faith in Christ who began perverting the word of God in hopes of destroying the liberty of those committed to Christ.
In verses 5-7, Jude reminds us God destroyed non-believing Israelites and bound angels who abandoned their positions in Heaven. Jude uses Sodom and Gomorrah as a prime example of God’s punishment of those who allowed false doctrine to rule their lives and be convinced their sinful lifestyle was acceptable. In verse 10, it is made clear that people become slanderous to whatever they do not understand. Jude warns this will cause destruction. He also brings attention to grumblers and faultfinders, stating they will follow their own desires and boast about themselves in hopes to flatter others with their knowledge. (v16)
Jude identifies five specific things about these deceptively spirited people , (1) they are in the visible church; (2) their judgment was predicted a long time ago; (3) they’re ungodly; (4) they treat grace as an opportune license to sin; and (5) they deny God, including God incarnate or Jesus Christ. We see these people in today’s church body. There are so-called church leaders guiding their congregations down a very slippery slope. They bend, twist and pervert the word of God to fit their agendas. They become appealing to those who only want to hear the ear tickling messages that keep them from feeling conviction of their sin lives.
Jude was trying to motivate Christians to be aware and be ready. He wanted believers to be able to recognize the pitfalls of false teachers and protect themselves and other believers. Furthermore, he wanted Christians to dig in and win back those who have already been deceived. Jude wanted people to be more than Christian by title, rather, he wanted them to embody what it meant to be followers of Christ and do His work, not just call themselves believers and not live accordingly.
Will you take Jude’s warning seriously? Or are you willing to compromise your salvation in an attempt to live by society’s social standards. Will you allow yourself to be lead to eternity without God? Be ready ... don’t get ready.
James Fansler is a resident of Lake Placid.