The beautiful, round baby face of our newborn great niece came across the internet.
Breathing our air for the first time. Being held in the loving and long-awaited arms of her mom and dad (not to mention grandparents patiently waiting in the wings). Making baby sounds. Totally helpless and relying on our care.
Her birth has the whole family celebrating and sharing the joyful news to all.
Oh, the miracle of birth never ceases to amaze.
A little child brings with her the simple joy of being and invokes our instincts of protection and caring. We love her (or him) not for what they can give, but because our love is unconditional. It is nurturing and inclusive of these baby times as well as raising the child to be all that God created this one to be.
As we read in Luke 2:40 NKJV, “And the Child grew and became strong in spirit, filled with wisdom, and the grace of God was upon Him.”
Though we will teach a child many things, there are times we may wonder who God is teaching … the parent or the child. For there is much we learn as we raise our little ones into adulthood.
Our heavenly Parent’s love for all of his creation is described in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
And when we receive his free gift of salvation, we are adopted into God’s forever family.
I can still see the pageant from years ago, little children singing, Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus sitting quietly, shepherds, angels and then, the procession of the wise men as they came to pay homage to the newborn King.
It brings to mind the Scriptures in Matthew 2:9 NKJV that speak of them. And, not so much of them, as the Child whose face they sought after a long journey.
“Behold, the star which they had seen in the East went before them, till it came and stood over where the young Child was.”
Every child is precious. However, this Child was The Child…the One who had been foretold by the prophets and now had come to fulfill that prophecy. The One every one of us needs.
Were they excited? Verses 10 & 11 tell us, “When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceedingly great joy…and fell down and worshiped Him.
I pray Christmas Day will fill us with exceedingly great joy when we embrace The Child … the Redeemer of the world. Selah