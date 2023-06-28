A man once had a rather stubborn dog. The dog (as dogs are inclined to do) made himself at home in the man’s favorite chair. The man tried scolding the dog, but the dog just growled at him. Not wishing to be outsmarted by a dog, he walked over to the door and began to call and talk to a cat that was not there. The dog quickly jumped out of the chair, ran to the door, and began barking at the imaginary cat. By the time the dog finished barking and turned around, he found the man settled down in his favorite chair with his paper. This trick was repeated several times in the days to follow, and each time the dog fell for it.
Then one day the dog came into the house and saw the man sitting in his chair. The now “educated” dog ran to the door and began barking and growling at some unknown something. Finally, the man grew concerned, so he got up to see what the problem was. By the time the man turned around, the dog was in his chair.
It is awful to be fooled by your spouse, family or friends, but it adds insult to injury to be outsmarted by your dog. However, to be outwitted by sin and those who promote its agenda is far worse.
Hebrews 3:13 warns us not to be “hardened by the deceitfulness of sin,” and 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 reminds us that there are many agents of sin in the world who are pretending to be something they are not. It reads, “For such men are false apostles, deceitful workers, disguising themselves as apostles of Christ. No wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. Therefore, it is not surprising if his servants also disguise themselves as servants of righteousness, whose end will be according to their deeds.”
Sin promises everything and delivers nothing. Sin masquerades itself as free but demands a terrible price later. Sin offers short-term fun and hides its long-term suffering. So, stay alert! More than just our pets are out to fool us.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find us on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail us at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
If you cannot worship with us in person, take time to “assemble” with us online! Sunday morning worship begins at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and Wednesday night Bible Study LIVE! begins at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on our YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/SEBRINGPARKWAY