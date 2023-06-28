A man once had a rather stubborn dog. The dog (as dogs are inclined to do) made himself at home in the man’s favorite chair. The man tried scolding the dog, but the dog just growled at him. Not wishing to be outsmarted by a dog, he walked over to the door and began to call and talk to a cat that was not there. The dog quickly jumped out of the chair, ran to the door, and began barking at the imaginary cat. By the time the dog finished barking and turned around, he found the man settled down in his favorite chair with his paper. This trick was repeated several times in the days to follow, and each time the dog fell for it.

Then one day the dog came into the house and saw the man sitting in his chair. The now “educated” dog ran to the door and began barking and growling at some unknown something. Finally, the man grew concerned, so he got up to see what the problem was. By the time the man turned around, the dog was in his chair.

