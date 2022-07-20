There is a short story circulating social media that describes a man who feels betrayed by his church and then finds comfort in a bar. In short, the man’s phone rings while in church service and feels harshly betrayed and humiliated by a few congregants, the pastor, and his wife on their journey home. The second part of the story has the man visiting a bar. He is still so upset by the situation at church he spills his drink. Of course, everyone in the bar is full of understanding and acceptance. (You can find the text of the short story by Googling: man church bar story).
In my opinion, the author gives a fiendishly, elaborate, convoluted message. I believe it to be more of an example of the enemy setting a table for the man that resembled that of God’s in hopes of luring the man away from the church and into a more devilish lifestyle.
The author of this short story would have you believe a man lost his faith over a few surly looking church members and rebuking words from the pastor due to his lack of turning off his cellular phone, allowing it to ring and disrupt service. If his wife was “lecturing” him about the faux pas, perhaps the man fails or refuses to listen to the wisdom of his wife when she asks if he turned off the phone prior to service beginning. We will not learn this as the details are vague and lean toward favoring the man’s bruised emotions and ego.
There is a very short bridge the author asks the reader to follow this man over. Between the initial rebuke and “that evening,” the man never stepped foot in the church again. So in the matter of a few hours, the man did not return to the church? OK, I too often do not return to church the evening of a Sunday morning service. That can hardly be justified as “never.”
In the second half of this story, our lead character makes his way to a bar. Still nervous and trembling no less. So much so that he spilled his drink. Of course, everyone was accepting and understanding and made him feel like the most important person in the room. The author declares the man has not stopped going to that bar. Targeting the Christians as antagonists for the reason this man slid into a contrary lifestyle.
This is propaganda used by the devil to try and cast shade on Christians. Could a man actually get so emotionally traumatized by such an incident as this? So much so that he turns to a life of alcohol and abandons everything he believed in? Perhaps. However, I believe this man was walking in a spiritual valley; a dark and lonely place to be. The devil took notice and prepared a place of welcome for him. The devil has no originality, therefore steals all his ideas from God. The Lord prepares a table in the presence of our enemies. The devil prepares a table amongst his friends and tells you they are your friends too.
The “lesson” the author tries to sell the reader at the end is exactly what you would expect the devil to convince us of. To summarize the author, it is the church that is driving souls to hell because of intolerance. Leading the reader to believe if you stand up for your beliefs or rebuke offenders, you will be ridiculed, mocked and told you are not following Jesus’ command to love everyone. This is another propaganda tract used heavily by the devil. Are we to be tolerant of everything? Certainly not. Jesus Himself was not one who simply tolerated everything. He was quick to rebuke even beloved Mary Magdalen and apostles such as Peter. God sent his only begotten Son to call us to himself – not to tolerate us – but to love us. Accordingly, we must do likewise to others. So, Christians must reject the cultural mantra to be tolerant because we have a higher calling.
From King Solomon’s limitless wisdom, Proverbs 9:8-11 “Do not rebuke mockers or they will hate you; rebuke the wise and they will love you. 9 Instruct the wise and they will be wiser still; teach the righteous and they will add to their learning. 10 The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding. 11 For through wisdom your days will be many, and years will be added to your life.”
Stop allowing the enemy to set up a table of all this world’s delicacies among his friends. It will only leave bitter taste in your mouth and soul. You will find a better chair at the table of our God who prepares it before our enemies. It is the only table where you shall get your head anointed with oil; the only table where goodness and mercy will follow you the remainder of your days. Amen!