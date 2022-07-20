There is a short story circulating social media that describes a man who feels betrayed by his church and then finds comfort in a bar. In short, the man’s phone rings while in church service and feels harshly betrayed and humiliated by a few congregants, the pastor, and his wife on their journey home. The second part of the story has the man visiting a bar. He is still so upset by the situation at church he spills his drink. Of course, everyone in the bar is full of understanding and acceptance. (You can find the text of the short story by Googling: man church bar story).

In my opinion, the author gives a fiendishly, elaborate, convoluted message. I believe it to be more of an example of the enemy setting a table for the man that resembled that of God’s in hopes of luring the man away from the church and into a more devilish lifestyle.

Recommended for you