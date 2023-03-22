I remember a time when I was washing some cushions in the washing machine. When the cycles ended, I opened the lid. Little had I expected to find what I did.
It was the great escape, indeed.
Inside the machine was a frothing, fuzzy stuffing that had belched forth like a giant pot boiling over.
I couldn’t imagine how it had happened. All of the cushions had seemed intact when I put them in the machine. But on closer inspection I discovered the reason.
After finding the culprit cushion now devoid of stuffing, I located a tiny slit that through the agitation of the washer had gradually emptied the pillow and filled the machine.
Has that ever happened in your life…not necessarily this particular situation … but maybe when you’ve been worn out. Without noticing the wear and tear, your calm reserve has been agitated and your stuffing is slipping out.
Perhaps it is in anger, frustration or just weariness that seems to make you ineffective.
God doesn’t want us to have that kind of experience.
He says in his Word that in his presence is fullness of joy. So, it is joy he would want to slip out and touch others.
The fruit of his spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, kindness, faithfulness, tenderness and self-control. This is the ‘stuffing’ the Lord puts into us and that he wants to overflow.
In John 7: 38 NLT we read, “Anyone who is thirsty may come to me! Anyone who believes in me may come and drink! For the Scriptures declare, ‘Rivers of water will flow from his heart.’”
When we are out of sorts maybe from overloading our plates with things to do; or, perhaps, with worries and concerns that have us focusing on the situation rather than the Savior, our stuffing will not resemble what the Lord has put in.
Rather we will resemble that distressing overflow that is useless and needs repair. But God…
He wants to fill us so that even when troubles come our way we will overflow with his fruit of the Spirit declaring to all who will listen that he is our all in all. He’s more than enough.
That living water is the Spirit who indwells us. Let’s let him burst forth and splash those around us with the Spirit’s life. Then they will be refreshed and desire to contain and release his contents like a fountain pushing up from deep within.
Let the Holy Spirit’s great escape overflow. Selah
