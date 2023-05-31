Film Review - The Little Mermaid

This image released by Disney shows Halle Bailey as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.”

 DISNEY via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “ The Little Mermaid “ made moviegoers want to be under the sea on Memorial Day weekend.

Disney’s live-action remake of its 1989 animated classic easily outswam the competition, bringing in $95.5 million on 4,320 screens in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.

