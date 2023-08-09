The picture on the box top of a puzzle is enough to intrigue one to buy it and put it together. So many themes, scenes and subject matter beckon one to take the challenge. A masterpiece of sorts.
But when I see a boxed puzzle … though I admire the picture … I run the other way. Knowing what’s inside, I only see disarray, confusion and frustration.
My mom’s and mother-in-law’s eyes saw the beauty and the challenge. For a while, it was fun to find a beautiful scene or some subject that was close to each of their hearts and give puzzles as gifts.
Patiently, they would find the place where each uneven piece fit into another till, they had a replica of the cover photo. They found this a relaxing pastime that tugged at them for completion … a creative sense of accomplishment.
How could they know all the pieces were in the box as promised? They just trusted they were and lovingly persevered.
Recently, while reading 2 Peter 1:4a and 5-7, I saw the puzzle pieces of a masterpiece of God’s design.
“…He has given us his very great and precious promises, so that through them you may participate in the divine nature…For this very reason, make every effort to add to our faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness, love.”
When the master picture of our lives gets jumbled and we wonder how we’ll ever put the pieces together again, start with faith in God through Jesus Christ. For he is the central piece necessary to complete the picture.
Imagine the disappointment of completing a puzzle only to find the middle piece is missing. That’s what life is like without God.
So, once saved, participate in his divine nature.
Add goodness … the puzzle piece of good habits. Add knowledge … gather the facts to make intelligent decisions. Add self-control … don’t force a piece where it doesn’t belong. Wait. Add perseverance … try it here. Try it there. Don’t give up. Strength and character will be your reward. Add godliness … pursue those pieces of life’s puzzle that please God. Add brotherly kindness…Fill a need, speak a word, give a hand up. Add love … without this vital piece, the picture loses its beauty. Love is the glue holding it all together.
“God made my life complete when I placed all the pieces before him. (Psalm 18: 20, The Message)
The finished product is a colorful portrait of one participating in the divine nature. Selah