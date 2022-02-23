In our last discussion. we addressed the topic of lying. We noted that from the beginning, lying has always been against God’s will. Whether one looks to the Old or New Testament, lying has always been wrong. We may live in a time when some people excuse lying for a variety of reasons, but God has never excused lying for any reason.
Where did lying originate? Well, the first recorded lie took place in the garden of Eden. In Genesis 2:16 & 17, God commanded the man, “From any tree of the garden you may eat freely; but from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat from it you will surely die.” However, in Genesis 3:4, the serpent (Satan) gave the woman the very opposite of God’s instructions by adding one, little word. He said, “You surely will not die!” And, the rest is history. Adam and Eve fell for the lie, ate of the forbidden fruit, and were cast out of a paradise on earth because of their sin.
Jesus compared a group of people to Satan in John 8:44. He said, “You are of your father the devil, and you want to do the desires of your father. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own nature for he is a liar and the father of lies.” On the other hand, Paul wrote in Titus 1:2 that God “cannot lie.” So, when we lie, we are following in the footsteps of Satan. We certainly are not following the will of God.
Because the devil represents the very essence of evil, he has always been a powerful force tempting mankind to turn away from the goodness of God. Nevertheless, if we want to please God, we will seek and obey His truth. In 1 John 2:4 & 5, we read, “The one who says, “I have come to know Him,” and does not keep His commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him; but whoever keeps His word, in him the love of God has truly been perfected. By this we know that we are in Him.” Therefore, we must do more than just tell the truth to please to God. We must also live that truth.
Finally, what is the consequence of lying? It is the same as that for any sin. Revelation 21:8 reads, “But for the cowardly and unbelieving and abominable and murderers and immoral persons and sorcerers and idolaters and all liars, their part will be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone, which is the second death.” That means the same eternal punishment suffered by murderers of the innocent and worshipers of false gods will befall all liars: “their part will be in the lake that burns with fire and brimstone.”
The choice is simple and ours to make: Live God’s truth and rejoice in Heaven, or live Satan’s lie and suffer in Hell. When you get right down to it, that decision should not be too hard for anyone to make, so choose well now and live with God forever later!
