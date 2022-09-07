We live in a bird sanctuary.
However, upon first moving here and purchasing a bird feeder, the birds didn’t come. For a time, we wondered if we had wasted our money on the feed, bird feeder, pole and baffle.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 5:12 am
Then one day, one tiny bird made a hasty appearance. Here one moment and gone the next. Finally, more and more came to our backyard feast. Now we and they look forward to what awaits them…a feast of nourishment for their little bodies ... and, for us, a feast of enjoyment for our souls.
During the waiting time, however, we had switched bird feeders as we thought the first one was the problem. My husband Ken placed it on the deck while we hung the new one.
The next morning, all the seed had been spilled on the deck floor. By the telltale signs, we knew the chubby raccoon we had seen amble by was the culprit.
So, we removed the feeder from the deck. Next morning, the raccoon had left us a walloping deposit which included much seed! A raccoon caper payback, I suppose.
The challenge of keeping her away from the new feeder plagued us each day. Either the baffle was down or the feeder was on the ground. There just didn’t seem any way to avoid the raccoon and still feed the birds.
“I’m not going to be outsmarted by a raccoon,” I told my husband.
I remembered how in North Carolina friends took in their bird feeders to protect them from bears.
So, we bought a square hassock with a lid. Each night we bring the feeder in for safe keeping.
It made me think of how some things in life…and especially for spiritual safety…need to be removed. Bandits that steal our joy and peace can’t be kept around. We must remove what feeds them and replace them with something nourishing for our souls in order to be overcomers.
Let’s be alert to Satan’s schemes. If he can fill our minds with fear, worry and entertainment that has a negative impact on us, he will do his best to keep us there.
When we fill our minds with Scripture, the Holy Spirit reminds us of the things we need to know for every circumstance.
John 14:26 NKJV records Jesus’ words, “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.”
Feeding on the Word helps us discard useless habits and avoid ‘raccoon’ escapades. Selah
