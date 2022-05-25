I have had several people tell me recently that well-intentioned friends and pastors have thrown a little quip at them when they are grieving, aimed at helping them ‘move on.’
“Those who believe need not grieve.”
Needless to say, they have been feeling some frustration and conflict about this comment. I was considering what the source of this anecdote might be, and it seems it could be connected to the Bible passage 1 Thessalonians 4:13:
“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope.”
In the Qu’ran we find the similar passage:
“Those who have attained to faith, as well as those who follow the Jewish faith, and the Christians, and the Sabians—all who believe in God and the Last Day and do righteous deeds—shall have their reward with their Sustainer; and no fear need they have, and neither shall they grieve.”
Regardless of where this phrase came from, its oversimplification of grief and faith can undoubtedly cause pain to grievers.
Religion and spirituality are complex but important topics in the wake of a loss. Religion can be an incredible comfort in times of loss. But losses can also cause us to question our faith, as we struggle to make sense of the death. And, in cases like the quote above, grief can confuse our feelings about our faith… and our faith can confuse feelings about our grief.
I have absolutely no doubt that—in nearly every case the expression ‘Those who believe need not grieve’ is uttered—it is with the best of intentions. Just like, “He, or she, is in a better place” or “It’s all part of God’s plan,” these platitudes are shared with the hope that they will bring comfort to the griever.
What becomes complicated is when one internalizes these quotes and starts to feel that the depth of their grief is somehow reflective of their faith. This can leave believers questioning why they are still feeling the pain of grief when someone they love is now with God.
Grief is our natural reaction to a loss. We feel a deep and aching pain when someone we love is no longer with us. When someone we love is gone, we feel the dozens of emotions that come with grief: sadness, anger, guilt, fear, loneliness, blame, and more than I can possibly list. Though faith that someone is in a better place or that you will see them again can be a comfort, this does not remove the pain that the person is gone. It does not change the trauma that can come from watching someone suffer from a prolonged or painful illness. This does not eliminate the anger, blame, guilt, regret, or countless other feelings that can come up following a death.
It is not that your grief and your faith should be separate. It’s that you must remember that the depth of your grief does not imply a loss of faith. The problem with the statement “Those who believe need not grieve” is that one is made to feel that the reverse must be true: Those who do grieve do not believe. What we are here to say, for all of you who have felt that their faith should be enough to eliminate their grief is this:
Experiencing grief DOES NOT indicate a loss of faith.
Let me say it one more time: Experiencing grief DOES NOT indicate a loss of faith.
When a person of deep faith loses someone, it’s important to remember that grief is about their own experience of loss. It’s perfectly reasonable for someone to believe that their loved one is in a better place, and still to feel overwhelmed with the pain of being separated from them. Furthermore, a person can believe in a greater plan—all while still experiencing the pain of absence. It’s not selfish to grieve, and it’s not a loss of faith. It’s a normal reaction to a devastating situation that can coexist with the comfort of one’s faith and spirituality.
Faith communities should be a place of comfort and support in times of loss. Thankfully, for many they are. But the longer I work with grievers, the more I learn that not every faith community brings this support. In fact, some bring judgment and criticism for the emotions of grief, fixating on the idea that grief and faith cannot coexist. This leaves grievers feeling as though their grief has been minimized or misunderstood. If you have felt this way, I encourage you to consider that grieving the separation from someone you love can exist along with a faith that they are in a better place and that you will see them again.
If you are not finding the support you need in you congregation, it may be worth reaching out to others with a similar faith background who have also experienced loss. I have said it a thousand times before and I will say it again today:
You have permission to grieve. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! It is so important to find the people and place that allow you to do that.
