Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy with rain, heavy at times in the morning. Thunderstorms with torrential downpours developing for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 8 to 12 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy. A steady rain. The rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Low 76F. Winds WNW at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.