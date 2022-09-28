Years ago, we had a family reunion at our home in Sebring, Florida. A huge tree in the common area of our neighborhood became our ‘family tree’ dubbed so by our youngest granddaughter.
Part of my personal family tree includes two cousins I grew up with. We lived near each other and visited often. We attended the same church and participated in many of the same things together.
One of these cousins was my mom’s sister’s daughter, Margaret. The other was my dad’s brother’s daughter, Linda. The three of us often spent time together.
As the years went by and distance and choices changed the landscape, my relationship with each still grew. Cousins by birth. Sisters by choice.
A favorite verse of mine in the Bible is Isaiah 40:31 NKJV which says, “But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”
The NIV says, “But those who hope in the Lord …”
That got me to thinking about waiting and hoping. Are they interchangeable, synonymous, cousins, sisters or unique unto themselves?
Perhaps, all of the above.
When I think of my two cousins who are like sisters to me, why is that? For one thing, we share the same heritage. When we talk to one another about family, we understand each other. We also share the same faith and while we are continually growing, we can be an encouragement to each other and pray for one another.
Yet, we are unique unto ourselves … different personalities, interests and living locations.
So it is with waiting and hoping.
Waiting. As we wait, we listen for God’s voice and act accordingly. We don’t sit and twiddle our thumbs. We wait with expectancy and pray with alertness. We walk and do not faint.
Hoping. As Christians, we hope with certainty in the promises of God. Standing firm and with assured hope. Romans 15: 13 NKJV says, “I pray that God, the source of hope, will fill you completely with joy and peace because you trust in him. Then you will overflow with confident hope through the power of the Holy Spirit.”
Waiting and hoping are rooted in our God. He is our Source to whom we cling when called upon to wait and hope. Both waiting and hoping share the same lineage with the God of all hope who gives confidence and assurance with expectancy.
Waiting. Hoping. They belong to the same family when we belong to God. Selah