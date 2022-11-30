“They should be here soon,” we agreed.
We watched for them through the window. We had prepared the guest room and even had some fresh flowers ready.
This was the day my Mom and Dad would be moving to Sebring, Florida to live near us. They would close on their home soon but stay a night or two with us.
I knew the long trip from New Jersey to Florida would be taxing and make Mom nervous. So, I felt a bit anxious myself…yet excitedly anticipating their arrival. An advent of our very own.
However, we were antsy and decided to take a walk.
We strolled through our small neighborhood. And, it helped us with the waiting. Only to get back to our house to see their car in our driveway, having missed being there to welcome them.
I couldn’t believe it. And, poor Mom, exhausted from the trip couldn’t believe we weren’t there to greet them either.
But genuine hugs and love put aside any dismay and we happily welcomed them to their new adventure as Sebring residents. As they relaxed, smiles of anticipation replaced the tired expressions of a long-awaited day.
Advent…a time of waiting for an appearance. A forthcoming. Anticipation.
Advent is now upon us as we prepare to celebrate our Lord Jesus’ birth. Foretold in Isaiah 7: 14 NLT, these words express how the Messiah will make his appearance.
“…the Lord himself will give you the sign. Look! The virgin will conceive a child! She will give birth to a son and will call him Immanuel (which means ‘God is with us’).”
Chapter 9 verses 6-7 elaborate, “For a child is born to us, a son is given to us. The government will rest on his shoulders and he will be called: Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
Waiting for my parents’ ‘advent’ to Sebring was a few years, months, and, at last, a few hours.
But waiting for the promised Messiah was another matter entirely.
When Jesus Christ was born in a humble stable to the Virgin Mary with her husband-to-be Joseph alongside, many prophecies and hundreds of years had gone by. Some who studied the Scriptures and believed looked for this anointed One. Others were surprised, and still others dismayed.
The time is drawing near to prepare our hearts to celebrate his arrival thousands of years ago on that first Christmas. But not just that.
He promised he will come again to receive all those who believe in his name. Let’s be ready and anticipating. The time is drawing near. Selah