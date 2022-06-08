A very successful businessman parked his new sports car, a Ferrari, in front of his office to show it off to his colleagues. As he was getting out of the vehicle, a rapidly approaching truck drove by too closely to the man’s car and completely tore the door off of its hinges. The businessman immediately grabbed his cell phone, dialed 9-1-1, and waited no more than five minutes before a policeman arrived on the scene.
Before the officer could even ask any questions, the businessman started shouting hysterically. His beautiful Ferrari, which he had just picked up the day before, was now completely ruined. He exclaimed that no matter what a body shop did to it, the car would never be the same again.
After the businessman finally calmed down from his emotional tirade, the policeman shook his head in disbelief. “I cannot believe how materialistic you are,” he said. “You have been so focused on your precious car that you haven’t taken the time to notice anything else!”
“What in the world do you mean?” came the reply with shock and dismay. “How can you say such a thing to me at a time like this?”
The officer pointed out, “Do you not realize that your left arm is missing from the elbow down? It must have been torn off when the truck hit you!”
“Oh no!” screamed the horrified businessman. “Where’s my Rolex?”
Learning to be content with what we do have is often difficult when living in a world that is obsessed with what it does not have. We are constantly bombarded with the idea of accumulating possessions and “keeping up with the Jones.” God, interestingly enough, wants us to be wealthy. However, His desire is that we be wealthy in a spiritually manner.
Paul told Timothy in 1 Timothy 6:7-10, “For we have brought nothing into the world, so we cannot take anything out of it either. If we have food and covering, with these we shall be content. But those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a snare and many foolish and harmful desires which plunge men into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is a root of all sorts of evil, and some by longing for it have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.” When we earnestly desire material gain, we find the ruin and destruction that await the world. When we earnestly desire godly gain, we find the eternal peace and contentment that await the faithful few.
Jesus taught in Matthew 6:19-21, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal; for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Where is your treasure right now? Where is your heart right now? If your treasure is with God, then your heart is with God, as well.
