SEBRING — The first meeting of the Heartland American Israeli Initiative will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring. The public is invited.
The mission of HAII is “To support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Tom Meisenheimer will be the guest speaker. His topic is titled “Democracy. What it means and what it challenges you personally to become.” After his presentation, the floor will be open for guests to offer their personal comments and reflections about the democracies of America and Israel.
Meisenheimer resides in Lake Placid. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a Master of Science Degree in Business Management. His master’s thesis was on the history of philanthropy in America and won a national award. For more than 30 years he was a member of Rotary and a dlub president in Wisconsin. Currently he is on the advisory committee at SFSC for the performances at the Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, a board member of the Lake Placid Historical Society, Depot Museum and on the board of HAII. He also is a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun and in eight years has written over 550 stories about local residents and county events.
He boasts walking over hot coals at an Anthony Robbins “Fire Walk” seminar as a metaphor that anything is possible with the right mind set.
Meisenheimer served the Archdiocese of Milwaukee as a diocesan priest. In 1973 he requested a leave from the priesthood and this was granted by Pope Paul VI. He married his wife Patricia in 1977 and they have two adult sons: Michael, who holds an under graduate degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree from Florida State University. He is a professional bass fisherman. Matthew is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and was a teaching assistant at the University of Minnesota. He is a world class photographer and leads workshops throughout the world for Backcountry Journeys.
The meeting begins with a luncheon where guests can choose their lunch from a special menu. A short HAII meeting is held before the guest speaker is announced.
HAII holds monthly luncheon meetings where topics and guests speak about the contributions America and Israel have made for the betterment of the world. Israel is the only democratic country in the Middle East. The Initiative has also sponsored coach bus trips to the Holocaust Museum and Memorial in Florida. If you know of a potential future speaker, contact HAII founder Justine Devlin at 863-464-0520 or jdevlin@centurylink.net.