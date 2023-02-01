Tom Meisenheimer

SEBRING — The first meeting of the Heartland American Israeli Initiative will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring. The public is invited.

The mission of HAII is “To support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”

