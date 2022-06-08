Before I met my husband Ken 41 years ago, I had been praying to God that he would bless me with a godly husband and daddy for my young son.
This prayer in its various forms was raised like a sweet aroma to God on a daily basis by not only me, but family and friends who cared.
I prayed the Lord Jesus would give me a knowing. I prayed he would effortlessly let ‘the one’ cross my path. Others prayed I would leave my comfort zone and find a Christian singles group.
All in all, it didn’t seem I was tongue-tied at all.
However, as one year passed into another, the repetition of these prayers left me tongue-tied indeed. I didn’t know how to pray anymore.
Romans 8: 26 & 27 NLT expresses where the Lord took me in my prayer journey. For when I didn’t know what words to speak about my heart’s desire, the Lord assured me through these verses that he knew.
“And the Holy Spirit helps us in our weakness. For example, we don’t know what God wants us to pray for. But the Holy Spirit prays for us with groanings that cannot be expressed in words. And the Father who knows all hearts knows what the Spirit is saying, for the Spirit pleads for us believers in harmony with God’s own will.”
I came to realize that this waiting time was a growing time spiritually. Little by little my prayers sounded more like, “Lord, if you have someone for me, let him be like you. Let us be able to serve you together. Please let him smile; and if he can sing… I don’t want to just be married again, I want to be in a marriage with love, purpose and meaning.”
The Holy Spirit was filling my mind with God’s thoughts…and even brought me to a point of surrender…the best I knew how…to accept his will yes or no.
About one month later (and 7 years into single parenting) in answer to my prayers and of those who cared, I met Ken at a Christian Singles bike hike. We hit it off immediately and I was not tongue-tied and neither was he.
But when we feel like we’re tongue-tied because our prayers are seemingly unanswered, remember that the Holy Spirit prays in our stead. He carries our heavy load and intercedes for us to God, growing us up in the process.
He unties the knots of anxiety and replaces them with peace and expectant hope in Christ. Selah