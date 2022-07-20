In each location we have lived in, we get in touch with various services to be in sync with our new location. But it is also important to us to be in tune with Christian radio, a church and church family and some area of ministry/volunteering.
By establishing ourselves with local ministries, we become part of the community. We get to know people and they get to know us. It is nice to know and be known.
Then when we tune the radio to the blessing of biblical teachings and music, life just gets sweeter. Whether encouragement or simply joyful praise, it is a balm to our souls.
This new adventure in Cleveland, Tennessee of being in sync is making our new location feel more and more like home. It is a delightful and satisfying experience to get tuned into all the area has to offer.
I recall back in 2004 when I ventured to adapt about one hundred of my columns to create a self-published devotional book, I entered into an adventure of a lifetime.
So much to learn and obstacles kept popping up. There were times I felt like quitting.
I recall how my husband Ken and I took a few days away in the mountains to reflect on why I was doing this. One morning, I stepped out on the porch to look at the mountains and Psalm 121 NKJV fed my soul. By tuning into the Lord, I was refreshed, renewed and ready to move forward.
“I will lift up my eyes to the hills from whence comes my help? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth. He will not allow your foot to be moved; He who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, He who keeps Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is your keeper; The Lord is your shade at your right hand. The sun shall not strike you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord shall preserve you from all evil; He shall preserve your soul. The Lord shall preserve your going out and your coming in from this time forth, and even forevermore.”
When I set out to put together the book, the title was as the column, “Pause … and Consider”; with a subtitle that said, “Keeping in step with life while in tune with heaven.”
Whether in moving, a new school, a new job or anything else that requires persistence and fortitude, keep in step with this life while being in tune with heaven, and be refreshed. Selah