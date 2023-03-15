The uncomfortable zone. It may sound like a suspenseful movie or perhaps a spine-tingling novel, but it is a very real place where we find ourselves from time to time. And believe it or not, it is right where we need to be to grow.

We have heard the phrase “get out of your comfort zone.” It is a challenge to step beyond your normal boundaries and expand to something new, and to accept that it is OK to be uncomfortable. Walking through our valleys is an uncomfortable zone, but through the trials in those valleys we become stronger in our faith walk.

