The uncomfortable zone. It may sound like a suspenseful movie or perhaps a spine-tingling novel, but it is a very real place where we find ourselves from time to time. And believe it or not, it is right where we need to be to grow.
We have heard the phrase “get out of your comfort zone.” It is a challenge to step beyond your normal boundaries and expand to something new, and to accept that it is OK to be uncomfortable. Walking through our valleys is an uncomfortable zone, but through the trials in those valleys we become stronger in our faith walk.
Let’s take a look at a few biblical figures who conquered the uncomfortable zone.
Noah spent nearly 100 years living in an uncomfortable zone as he built the ark. Daily he had to listen to community members ridicule him and call him crazy. Until the rains came, and the positions of uncomfortableness changed. Once the flood subsided and the ark came to a rest, imagine the feeling of being the last people on earth. Might that be uncomfortable too?
Abram, later to be renamed Abraham, was called by God to step into an uncomfortable zone when He called him to leave everything he knew and go to a foreign land. Abraham had to leave everything he had ever known to become the man God was going to make him into. Abraham was directed into many uncomfortable zones where his faith was tested. One example that is obvious is the call to sacrifice his son Isaac. Abraham followed God’s call and was rewarded as a father of many nations. His walk through the uncomfortable zone was essential to his deep rooted faith in God.
Ruth had to step out of her comfort zone and be uncomfortable when she found herself without a husband and traveling to a new city with her mother-in-law. Not to mention how uncomfortable it must have been to go work in the fields around men who I am guessing where not to gentlemanly. Furthermore, Ruth once again entered an uncomfortable situation when she went to Boaz and laid at his feet. Ruth became part of the linage of Jesus.
Queen Esther’s story is worthy of mentioning here as well. By walking through her uncomfortable zone, God used her to save the Jews from potential genocide. In doing so, Esther had to risk her own life, at least twice. First she had to get the attention of the king. If he was not pleased, he could very well take her head. Second, she had to reveal to the king she was a Jew during a time the king’s viceroy had set a plan to wipe out all the Jews in the empire into motion. That is certainly an uncomfortable position to be in. God was with her and she prevailed thereby saving her people.
Twelve easy examples are the apostles that dropped everything and followed Jesus. From the known to the unknown in an instant. Could you do it? Each of them comes with a story of trials and overcoming. They were to be the initial carriers of God’s new covenant. That is heavy.
Jesus. It goes without saying how uncomfortable His journey from birth to sitting at the right hand of God was. He did not need to be asked, bribed, or coerced. He did it willingly for you and me. And He would no doubt do it again if need be. But thankfully that will not be necessary, because He conquered the zone and bridged the broken gap between us and our heavenly Father.
There are examples upon examples of biblical figures being victorious despite the uncomfortable and seemingly impossible situations they found themselves in, but that is where God shines the most. God has a long history of working in the impossible and uncomfortable. To grow in our faith we must be willing to submit to the uncomfortable zones God will take us through. If you are currently in that zone, imagine just how wonderful it is going to be when He brings you up to new atmospheres. It may be uncomfortable now, but keep walking folks.
James Fansler is a Lake Placid resident.