Several years ago, a young lady named Mary was attending a Bible study on Sunday mornings. Her teacher, Mr. Connors, was known for using some rather clever, thought-provoking, object lessons to teach his students.
One particular day, Mary walked into the classroom and knew she was in for an interesting lesson. On the wall hung a large target, and on a nearby table was a box containing several darts. Mr. Connors told the students to draw a picture of someone whom they disliked or someone who had made them angry, and he would allow them to throw the darts at the person’s picture.
On Mary’s right, a girl drew a picture of another girl who had stolen her boyfriend. On Mary’s left, a boy drew a picture of his mean, older brother. Mary drew a picture of a former friend who had hurt her. She put great effort and detail into her drawing, even drawing pimples on the face to make it look worse. Upon completion, Mary was pleased with the overall effect she had achieved.
One by one, Mr. Connors would hang the students’ pictures on the target. The students then lined up and began throwing darts at their drawings with great pleasure and laughter. Some of the students threw their darts with such force that their pictures were ripping apart. Mary was looking forward to her turn when, because of time limits, Mr. Connors asked the students to return to their seats. She was very disappointed.
As Mary sat thinking about how angry she was because she did not have a chance to throw any darts at her picture, Mr. Connors began removing the tattered drawings and the target from the wall. Underneath it all hung a picture of Jesus. A hush fell over the room as each student viewed the mangled image. It was covered with holes and jagged marks. The eyes had been pierced with the many darts that had been thrown. Then, Mr. Connors turned quietly to the class and softly spoke the words of Jesus in Matthew 25:40, “The King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’”
Nothing more needed to be said, neither then ... nor now.
