Many years ago, a radio program out of Michigan reported the following true story on the air. It involved a man who bought a brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee for $30,000. As a result of his purchase on credit, he ended up with a monthly loan payment of $400. After his purchase, the owner and a friend decided to go duck hunting. Because it was winter, all of the lakes were frozen. The two men went to one of those lakes with their guns, a dog, and, of course, the new vehicle. They drove out onto the lake of ice, unpacked their gear, and got ready to hunt.

The two men wanted to make some kind of a natural landing area upon which the ducks and the decoys could float. In order to make a hole large enough to look like something a wandering duck would fly down and land on, it was going to take a little more than a handheld ice drill. So, out of the back of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee came a stick of dynamite with a short, 40-second fuse.

Recommended for you