I recently read a newsletter written by Gary Wilkerson of World Challenge titled “The Power of the Hidden Man – Using God-given Spiritual Authority.” In this letter it hits some very good key points to why we are seeing so much evil in the world and why it seems to be prevailing. He said, “In my opinion, Christians today possess very little spiritual authority, whether in the pulpit or pews.” That is profound to say the least. He goes on the say, “As a result, Satan regularly enters God’s house and spoils the uncontested.”
Did you feel that? He is saying Christians have relinquished the Christ-given authority over Satan and all of hell. To break it down even further, you have surrendered and now the enemy is going to take over.
Jesus said it plainly in Matthew 28:18, “Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.’ He then passed the authority to the church (you and me) saying ‘Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.’”
He went a step further to identify the authority in Mark 16:17-19, “Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned. 17And these signs will accompany those who believe: In My name they will drive out demons; they will speak in new tongues; 18 they will pick up snakes with their hands, and if they drink any deadly poison, it will not harm them; they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will be made well.”
Have you tapped into this authority Jesus offered? Is the devil reigning over your life and wreaking havoc at every turn? Not to say the devil doesn’t come after those who do use the authority in Jesus’ name. He does, but in the mighty name of Jesus we are made ready for war. There is power in the name of Jesus.
The devil wants you to believe he does not exist. If he can’t do that he wants you to believe you are powerless against him. If he has convinced you of that, you need to put your hands on the mightiest, most powerful weapons of spiritual mass destruction: your Bible, fasting, and prayer. You need to get prepared to hear the voice of God. Don’t just ask Him to give, give and give, but ask how to operate in the authority His son gifted each of us.
Wilkerson adds, “Those who possess spiritual authority won’t be intimidated.” Today, God is raising up a holy people who have and operate in the spiritual authority of Jesus Christ. If you are tired of seeing the devil continue to prevail, you need to get in the word of God now. Take time to read the scriptures that outline the authority of Jesus’ name. Don’t leave it untapped. Read the following: Matthew 10:1. Luke 10:19. Acts 4:7. Mark 9:29.
Wilkerson closes with something I feel is important as well. He writes, “Beloved, spiritual authority is to walk in full assurance of the reliability of God’s Word. I do what it says, submitting to every command, and my faith in his Word puts my heart at rest. Satan can no longer stay in my presence; I need merely to say, ‘The Lord rebuke you, Satan,’ and he will flee. Stop letting the devil win. Stop waiving the flag of surrender. Time to stand your ground and fight against the principalities, the rulers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Amen.”
James Fansler is a resident of Lake Placid.