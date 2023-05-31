I recently read a newsletter written by Gary Wilkerson of World Challenge titled “The Power of the Hidden Man – Using God-given Spiritual Authority.” In this letter it hits some very good key points to why we are seeing so much evil in the world and why it seems to be prevailing. He said, “In my opinion, Christians today possess very little spiritual authority, whether in the pulpit or pews.” That is profound to say the least. He goes on the say, “As a result, Satan regularly enters God’s house and spoils the uncontested.”

Did you feel that? He is saying Christians have relinquished the Christ-given authority over Satan and all of hell. To break it down even further, you have surrendered and now the enemy is going to take over.

