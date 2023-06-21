In Matthew 13:24-30, Jesus warns his disciples about the enemy being planted or strategically placed among his followers. I believe this parable is just as important today as when He spoke it. It is a warning to the church (body of Christ) indicating while some believers are strong in their faith and are doing God’s will by spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ, some have grown lukewarm or even turned away from their faith. While “men slept” or where not focusing on God’s word and will, Satan easily placed his demonic cohorts among the godly, disguised as Christians. They are not going to draw any attention to themselves until the given time, but they are there, rather they are here.

The people of God who have their eyes set on Him have begun to see the tares, or demonic forces among the godly. They seek wise council in regards of what to do with the imposters. Should they just go and snatch them up and toss them out of the church? Jesus says He will send His angels to gather the wicked and lawless and will cast them into the fire (Matthew 13:41). A prime example of the battle belonging to the Lord, a theme repeated many times throughout the bible.

