In Matthew 13:24-30, Jesus warns his disciples about the enemy being planted or strategically placed among his followers. I believe this parable is just as important today as when He spoke it. It is a warning to the church (body of Christ) indicating while some believers are strong in their faith and are doing God’s will by spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ, some have grown lukewarm or even turned away from their faith. While “men slept” or where not focusing on God’s word and will, Satan easily placed his demonic cohorts among the godly, disguised as Christians. They are not going to draw any attention to themselves until the given time, but they are there, rather they are here.
The people of God who have their eyes set on Him have begun to see the tares, or demonic forces among the godly. They seek wise council in regards of what to do with the imposters. Should they just go and snatch them up and toss them out of the church? Jesus says He will send His angels to gather the wicked and lawless and will cast them into the fire (Matthew 13:41). A prime example of the battle belonging to the Lord, a theme repeated many times throughout the bible.
Jesus also issues a warning of what the unrighteous can expect. Matthew 13:41-42 states “in that place (Hell) there will be wailing and gnashing of teeth.” Once the tares are separated from the wheat, Matthew 43 states, “Then the righteous will shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father. And He ends the parable with one more warning, “He who has ears to hear, let him hear!” I believe He is saying you had better be listening to the voice of God.
Have you begun to see tares popping up among your wheat? If not, perhaps you need to pray God opens your spiritual eyes and ears to have a stronger discernment. The tares will not always be immediately obvious. They will come and sit in the pews quietly. They will join your faith-based groups. Some will even seem to track right along with the groups by offering good words and performing good acts. Then their true calling is set in motion. Division is the goal. They may begin to slowly pit friend against friend. They may try and take over certain portions of the gathering and begin to plant seeds of doubt. And before you know it, the group is disbanded, and the tare moves on to another target.
Church, I encourage you to read John 10:27-28 and take it to heart. “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.” The best skill set to have in identifying the tares among your wheat: 1. Strong prayer life – intimacy with Jesus. 2. Spiritual discernment. 3. Know the voice of God. Satan will do his best to imitate but if you get in the word of God and remember “neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” or in other words, stay close to God and the devil will not have an ability to mislead you.
Do not fall asleep in your faith. This is spiritual warfare and it is getting closer and closer to the final battle. Jesus has issued several warnings, perhaps it is high time we take them seriously. So, Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. (1Peter 5:8) Let him devour the tares as he burns along with them. Amen.
James Fansler is a resident of Lake Placid.