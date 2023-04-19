Soon after entering school, a student at a local university put the letter “V” over the door of his dormitory room. Because of the mysterious letter, he endured all sorts of ridicule and withstood constant questioning. Nevertheless, he paid no attention to either, nor would he disclose the secret of the letter.
When the student’s four years of college were over and graduation day came, the student was appointed to deliver the valedictory address. Then the mystery of the letter “V” was revealed. It stood for “Valedictorian.” That letter hanging over his door reminded the student each day for four whole years of the ideal he had set for himself.
Not every student puts a letter over the door of his or her dormitory room or house. Yet, somewhere, if only in the student’s mind, there is a letter that is used to establish his or her ideal.
We also have the tendency to put up letters that stand for the ideals in our lives. Some put up the letter “M”, which stands for their love of money. Others put up the letter “F”, representing their desire for fame. Still, others put up the letter “S”, standing for the importance of self.
Acts 4:12 reads about Jesus, “And there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.” If the name of Jesus is so great, and if our eternal salvation depends upon of Him, then, perhaps, we need to have the letter “J” placed above our doors to remind us of the ideal that God wants for us. However, whether we place a letter above our door, a window, or the mailbox, let us all ensure we have the name of Jesus Christ written plainly on our hearts by doing all He has commanded us to do. Then, we can be reminded with confidence of the eternal salvation that is found only in Jesus Christ, the Lord.
Remember, it is a good idea every once in a while to step outside the door of your life and look at the letter you have placed there. It may be that when you see what it is, you might just want to change it.
