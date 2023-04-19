Soon after entering school, a student at a local university put the letter “V” over the door of his dormitory room. Because of the mysterious letter, he endured all sorts of ridicule and withstood constant questioning. Nevertheless, he paid no attention to either, nor would he disclose the secret of the letter.

When the student’s four years of college were over and graduation day came, the student was appointed to deliver the valedictory address. Then the mystery of the letter “V” was revealed. It stood for “Valedictorian.” That letter hanging over his door reminded the student each day for four whole years of the ideal he had set for himself.

