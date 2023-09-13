\I bent in closer trying to hear my child’s whispers while sitting in church. Sometimes a child’s whispers are louder than their outside voice! However, he had learned how to hush his tone and I really had to listen carefully.
We were visiting a relative’s church. The fire and brimstone message and loudness of the preacher’s delivery was unnerving.
As I leaned in, I heard my son say, “Why is he shouting at us?”
I wondered the same thing.
Couldn’t he get his point across in a less piercing sound. I suppose he was trying to convict and challenge. But it came across as anger.
God’s whispers touch a sympathetic chord deep within us. Through the Holy Spirit’s prompting, we are nudged to conviction and repentance while his loving comfort directs our thoughts to the Lord Jesus.
To me, whispering indicates an intimate relationship. And when we know and love the Lord, he often whispers … breathing a word into my spirit.
You probably remember the childhood game of ‘telephone’ where one person would whisper to the other a sentence to repeat.
However, if the person whispering wasn’t distinct in passing along the sentence, or, if the person receiving the message wasn’t listening carefully, the message was altered. By the time it was revealed, it was totally different than intended.
I fear the preacher shouting at us had lost the art of persuasiveness in his eagerness to condemn. Therefore, the message of salvation he was so desperately trying to get across, was lost in his angry tone.
Two passages of Scripture communicate how God speaks to us in a whisper and what hearing that voice requires of us.
Psalm 46:10 NLT says, “Be still, and know that I am God!”
Isaiah 30:15 says, “In quietness and confidence is your strength.”
So, to hear his whispers, we need to hush. Be still. And in that quietness of spirit with confidence in the One from whom we long to hear, we will find strength. Strength to wait. Strength to act. Strength to be.
Often whispers between loved ones are secret confidences. Can we keep a secret and hold it close?
Psalm 25:14 NKJV reminds us, “The secret of the Lord is with those who fear Him, and He will show them His covenant.”
God wants to share his secrets with us. Often, they will come in quiet whispers as we are still … in awe of him.
We’ll know it is him as his whispers tug at our heartstrings. Selah