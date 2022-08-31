Willow trees grow near water where its roots run deep and are quenched; producing gracefully, thin branches that sway in the breeze.
My brother and I loved to swing in my cousin’s hammock by a weeping willow in her backyard. We told stories, sang and enjoyed the breeze…not realizing anything more about the tree than its appearance and presence.
Something we just took for granted.
But isn’t that true of many things. Just because they are there, it’s as though they’re not. I mean, it’s almost like we don’t notice. And, yet, their steadfast strength is something we come to depend upon even if we are not aware that we do.
I knew a lovely young woman, Patty, who is now in heaven. After a music presentation, she and I met and struck up a friendship.
Patty had cerebral palsy and was one of the most courageous people I have ever known. She loved the Lord and she cared greatly about people.
She had been to a dog sled race in Alaska; swam with dolphins in Florida; and thrived on new adventures when able.
A friend of hers rightly noticed how she could bend and not break. She had a flexible spirit and the heart of a willow tree whose roots of faith went deep. So, she nicknamed her Willow.
A perfect way to describe this precious one.
As I think of ‘Willow’ and the willow tree, a true picture of strength and grace comes alive.
Let’s take a look at our faith in God.
Do we have willowy faith? Are our roots plunged deeply into the soil of God’s love and forgiveness? Are we drinking from a fountain that never runs dry?
In essence, can we bend and not break when the winds of trials threaten to undo us?
Psalm 1: 1-3 NKJV tells us how to do this.
“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful; but his delight is in the law of the Lord…He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season.”
And in Colossians 2: 6 & 7 we are encouraged further, “As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, rooted and built up in Him and established in the faith, as you have been taught, abounding in it with thanksgiving.”
Let’s live out biblical, willowy faith. Selah