I don’t know if it is true today as it was when I was in my teens and 20s. You wore white all summer long. But not in winter … unless it was winter white. Winter white’s hue was a bit different from summer’s white.
It would seem that white is white. However, if you put several white articles of clothing side by side, it is obvious that there are shades of white.
As I am writing this, the winds are blowing and snow is falling furiously. The accumulation of white all around us is brilliant. A bit of sun occasionally peeks through and then the sparkle is even more impressive.
The snow comes down from God’s storehouse of the snow and lands in purity causing everything it touches to become clean and sparkling.
We all know what it is like to put a stained garment in the laundry and have it come out good as new. No more stains. All has been washed away.
And so, it is with snow. It seems to wash the earth in authentic whiteness immaculately covering anything that would be undesirable. A true winter white.
There is another winter white that holds our eternity in its splendor. Let’s discover its depth of purity.
In Isaiah 1: 18 NKJV we read, “Come now, and let us reason together, says the Lord, though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow, though they are red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”
When we were born, we inherited our first parent’s sin nature. This manifests itself in many ways, such as anger, jealousy, envy, unkind words, immorality and more.
But the heart of the matter is that sin has infected our lives and caused us to miss the mark of holiness that God requires…the quintessence for which we were created. And the Bible teaches us that the wages of sin is death.
The good news is that God the Son, Jesus Christ, became the perfect sacrifice and died a substitutionary death for all who will repent of their sins and believe in him.
Another interesting fact is that at the heart of a snowflake is a spot of dirt. Looking outside my window I would never imagine that.
When we place our trust in Jesus, he clothes us in his pure righteousness. Now when God the Father looks upon a believer, he sees him through his son … washed, immaculate, restored.
“Wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow,” says Psalm 51:7b.
Whiter even than the snow’s winter white. Selah