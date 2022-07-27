I read an interesting article, Under The Influence, by Clista Heintzman, which expounded the influence of women’s power over men. She cited Biblical cases of negative influence prompting men to behave in reckless and sinful ways. Of course, this did not give men a free pass on accountability!

Eve was first on her list, then came Jezebel, Solomon’s wives, Esau’s wives, Mrs. Job. Added to this is Haman’s wife; Samson & Delilah and Herodias, Philip’s wife. Note several thought provoking statements: “Ahab cowed to her wicked ways”; “The Bible says they led him away from the Lord with their wickedness” and “A woman can make or break a man.”

