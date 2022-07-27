I read an interesting article, Under The Influence, by Clista Heintzman, which expounded the influence of women’s power over men. She cited Biblical cases of negative influence prompting men to behave in reckless and sinful ways. Of course, this did not give men a free pass on accountability!
Eve was first on her list, then came Jezebel, Solomon’s wives, Esau’s wives, Mrs. Job. Added to this is Haman’s wife; Samson & Delilah and Herodias, Philip’s wife. Note several thought provoking statements: “Ahab cowed to her wicked ways”; “The Bible says they led him away from the Lord with their wickedness” and “A woman can make or break a man.”
Let’s take the positive side of the last quote and note some worthy examples of women power/wife support and teamwork. Elizabeth and Zacharias quickly come to mind: “And they were both righteous before God, walking in all the commandments and ordinances of the Lord blameless” (Luke 1:6). They were the proud parents of another great servant, John. Of course, there is Mary and Joseph and the positive influence they had on Jesus in His early years. (Luke 2:39-42) Jesus was referred to as “the carpenter’s son’ and “the carpenter” (Matthew 13:55; Mark 6:3). A worthy example to fathers today! A list must also include Priscilla and Aquila and their example as servants in the kingdom of heaven. Their example of teaching Apollos “the way of God more accurately” (Acts 18:24-28) and their support/friendship of Paul is a model and challenge to couple’s today in the body of Christ. Of course, many more could be added to this list of excellent models of positive “women power.”
But, as in the first century church, there is the Lois/Eunice team today!! This grandmother and mother cooperative had a profound influence (women power) on the life of Timothy (2 Timothy 1:5) Evidently, based on Acts 16:1-3, Timothy’s father was an unbeliever and yet this team stepped forward and from a childhood taught him the Holy Scriptures. Paul’s letters to Timothy plus the history in Acts shows the fruit of the Lois/Eunice efforts in this faithful grandson/son worker in the kingdom.
It is a tragedy the way politicians and society have plotted men against women. i.e., female against male! A beautiful picture of harmony is described in Ephesians 5:22-33 which the wise will follow. This is a perfect balance of “women power” and “men power” working together with mutual respect and success. True is the statement, “So goes the home, so goes the nation’” which is verified in history and Scripture. With the mindset of same sex marriage and homosexual/lesbian crowd, we are walking on thin ice!! When you undermine the foundation, the whole collapses!
Frank Parker is a resident of Sebring.