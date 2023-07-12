When I write by hand, I prefer to use a fine pen (blue, preferably) as it easily flows across the page in a pleasant hue to the eyes.
I actually even kept my checkbook in ink for a while. But when discrepancies showed up, it became a nightmare of crossing out and trying to make sense of it all.
One day, my husband Ken said, “Why don’t you keep your checkbook in pencil. Then if you make a mistake, you can erase it.”
I’ve been ever so glad I did. Recently, when preparing our household budget, I realized I had miscalculated and needed to correct my numbers in the register.
How handy that eraser was that day.
The new entry hadn’t actually changed my purpose, but revealed a smarter, more efficient way to accomplish my goal. The permanency of ink would have marred my ability to flexibly complete my transaction in a better, clearer way.
It has brought an interesting perspective to mind regarding my prayer life.
I have always been intrigued by understanding the meaning of putting on the whole armor of God as seen in Ephesians 6: 10-18. But verse 18 always causes me to linger. The NLT version says, “Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere.”
I realize the importance of alertness and persistence. Both keep me on my toes with expectancy and hope. But the part of that verse that made me pause and consider is, “Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion.”
What does it mean to pray in the Spirit? Do I do that right when I pray?
At last, I have heard it explained and I understand what it means.
First of all, I must pray in the name of Jesus Christ through the Holy Spirit dwelling within me. Secondly, I need to pray in the will of Christ. In other words, I’m to acknowledge his will above my own.
Here’s where I’m reminded to write out my prayer, so to speak, in pencil not ink. By doing so, I leave room for God to redirect, refine or simply surprise. I remain flexible, yielding.
Thirdly, I must pray in concert with the will of God found in Scripture as he will never answer a prayer not aligned with his word.
Plans are good. But keep that pencil handy for God’s surprise answers. Selah