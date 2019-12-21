I will try to write slowly and not get too wordy so that even those with their mind made up can understand.
Everybody seems to have it wrong, the DNC does not control the news media. The big money behind the news media has bought and paid for the top layer of the DNC. Top people of the DNC have been leading the faithful of their party down a wormhole; if you watch these people speak, you can tell they are scripted and they are lying.
Don't investigate the people following the money and I bet I will be proven correct. These are my opinions from watching the House for the last year.
Daniel Littlefield
Sebring