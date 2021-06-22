Fake news is no news
In “Viewpoints” on this page published on Juneteenth, a local contributor expressed many of the valid complaints against Congress shared by most of us. It was well written and mostly accurate in its criticisms against elected officials that have echoed down through the history of our democratic republic.
Mostly accurate, but with room for improvement. The writer falsely stated that “Congress voted themselves a $25,000 raise” in the 2020 CARES Act which initially gave $1,200 to most Americans.
Rubbish. Reliable sources from The Associated Press to Reuters trace this canard to a duplicitous Facebook post claiming Congress “gave you $1,200... in the same year (2020) they gave themselves $25,000 ... Are you (expletive deleted) yet? You should be!” Fake news at its worst.
The 27th Amendment (1992) clearly states that “no law, varying the compensation (of Congress) shall take effect until an election ... shall have intervened.” Furthermore, cost of living adjustments (COLAs) are permitted but must meet 27th Amendment and statutory guidelines. Any pay increases for Congress are linked under current law to the Employment Cost Index (ECI), which ties in with private sector wages. Since 2009, no Congress has voted to approve its own salary increase. Congressional pay since 2009 has thus been frozen at $174,000 a year.
Why has Congress not voted to increase its own pay? Fear and flak that such a move would hurt members’ chances of re-election. Boring but true.
Believing that “it must be true, I read it on the internet” leads down a rabbit hole of lies and deceptions. This is false propaganda, not news. Always check the origin of your sources before reacting. “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” – John 8:32.
Ed Engler
Sebring