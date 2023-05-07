As expected, County Judge Anthony Ritenour postponed a Thursday motion hearing for John Falango until sometime in June.
Falango is charged with 16 misdemeanor wildlife crimes for shooting at a mother bear and three cubs in a tree on his property.
Falango’s actions led to the death of the mother bear and one of her cubs. One cub ran off and the other was taken to safekeeping by agents with the Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission.
Ritenour has repeatedly tried to bring the case – which is almost 18 months old – to trial but miscommunication between defense and prosecution lawyers initially caused continuances. Since then, the Law Office of William B. Fletcher, P.A., which represents Falango, has repeatedly asked for continuances as the firm has tried to negotiate a plea agreement. Prosecutors said they have made their final offer.
Drew Davis, who represents Falango, filed a motion for a continuance Monday, citing concerns about Falango’s “competency to proceed.”
A defendant cannot be convicted of a crime if they are not mentally competent to stand trial. This would violate constitutional protections for defendants by denying them the right to a fair trial. Competency involves being able to understand the proceedings and play a role in their defense.
Davis told the judge that he’s waiting for a psychological forensic report from Dr. Tracey Henley, who evaluated Falango a few weeks ago.
If Henley determines Falango is not competent to stand trial, then Falango will undergo training to become competent. However, if he is competent to stand trial, Davis or another lawyer will argue the motion to dismiss some of the charges against Falango.
Falango’s attorneys believe the charges against Falango are repetitive, which puts him in double jeopardy, which is unconstitutional. The Sun ‘N Lakes resident is charged with:
Four counts of killing a bear or attempting to kill a bear with one or more cubs
His lawyers said killing a bear out of season is the same as killing a bear without a permit and that he hit only two of the four bears with his pistol shots. They want Ritenour to dismiss those and other charges.
Each of the first-degree misdemeanor charges is punishable by a year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.