The relative humidity was on day two of registering below 50%. In fact, it was actually 44% when I checked it at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Fall in Florida had arrived, but would it stay? Considering that before these two days of bliss it had been 72% or higher. There really isn’t any sense getting excited yet. As we say in the Sunshine State, if you don’t like the weather, just wait a few minutes.
It was enough of a tease though to get one thinking about that first cool morning or chilled evening breeze. It’s coming, but let’s be honest, autumn in this region is more like a suggestion than a season. You can’t really put your finger on when it begins but sometimes there are days you realize you’ve been outside for a while and aren’t sweating. This time of year, any day you start to question whether you’ve become dehydrated to the point of losing your perspiring abilities points to fall weather. But is the season really changing?
With an average relative humidity above 70% most of the year, we know that when the saturation of moisture in the air climbs, we can barely stand it. Those are the days you step out of your car and take your next shower of the day, while fully clothed. It’s true that even with temperatures registering around 80-85 degrees Fahrenheit, we are still considered tropical during this month of pumpkin spice everything and fall festivities. In fact, our average “feels like” temperature during October is still upwards of 90 degrees. That’s warm enough to melt your Halloween chocolate.
That’s why these few days of bliss were just so darn enjoyable. Dry and breezy, with zero rain in the forecast, we worked outside in the yard and didn’t nearly die from heatstroke. We also went for a walk and didn’t struggle to breathe as we briskly ticked off a few miles. Walking at the local state park, colorful leaves twirled down and crunched under our feet. If it had been just a handful of degrees cooler, I would have called it fall. Of course, I know the sensation I’m waiting for won’t arrive for a while yet.
Those cool mornings, the ones with a chill, won’t really get here until January. Once the calendar rolls in the New Year, it brings with it an average temperature of about 70 degrees during the daytime. The overnights and early mornings of 50 degrees is about as close to cold weather as I care to get. Then there are those couple day cold snaps of near freezing weather and precipitous drops in the relative humidity causing wildfire concerns. To me that’s too close to winter for my personal comfort.
The current dip in relative humidity however is keeping us cool and dry for a moment and perhaps only just that. It might have already, pun intended, evaporated by the time you read this, but I can hope for it to last a little bit longer. Even if it’s just a tease, this taste of fall weather goes nicely with a cup of pumpkin spice coffee or a cold drink around the campfire. Hope you get to enjoy it.