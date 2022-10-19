The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first days of a fall season weather pattern and a last quarter moon waning toward the new moon phase by the weekend. All fishing factors considered; anglers can look forward to some great fishing as conditions improve and fish begin to feed at annual high rates. It’s time to go fishing.
A cold front has been dropping temperatures about 15 degrees over the past 12 hours so we start this morning with 68 degrees and a 10- to 13-mph north wind. Atmospheric pressure will finish a 0.25 in hg climb today during the late morning hours. Fish have been feeding all night as they adjusted upward into shoreline feeding areas. I believe there will be above average fishing this morning as fish finish migrating upward.
Since water temperatures have been in the lower 80-degree range, today’s cold front will not slow down feeding activity, which is the normal condition when a cold front arrives. But instead, will trigger increased feeding activity due to the increase in dissolved oxygen rates caused by the declining water temperatures. Fish digestion rates will return to normal operation which will cause fish to feed at above average rates. Again, as I have stated many times over the past three months, this season trend is more true for shallow lakes than lakes with depths of 15 feet or more.
The moon’s influence will be strong since it arrived into the solar energy path three days ago. Feed ratings during the daily major lunar periods will be in the 4 to 5 range. The overhead moon period will be when the majority of fish feed over the next seven days. So anglers can expect very good morning fishing today through Friday and excellent midday fishing Saturday through next Wednesday.
The wind forecast will be typical for the fall season; a medium to strong northerly wind for five days followed by an east to northeast wind at ideal speeds of 6 to 9 mph. Sunshine will prevail a majority of the time and an occasional sun-to-cloud ratio of 50-50 will occur perhaps twice in a week with rainfall maybe, every 10 days or so. Such will be the case over the next seven to 10 days.
Fall weather conditions always means fish feed heavy. Hope you’re ready for some great fishing.
Best Fishing Days: A cold front began to arrive twelve hours ago as a high pressure system entered the state. Over the past 12 hours the pressure has risen 0.20 in hg and will top-out by noon today, climbing another 0.05 in hg. Fish will therefore be in the shallows for a period of adjustment. Fish were feeding last evening at above average rates and could continue to feed this morning. It is certainly worth the effort to fish the shallows today until the midday hours.
With the new moon occurring Tuesday, Saturday through Monday will be great fishing days. The weather conditions look to be very good and water temperatures will be ideal for feeding fish. Winds however will be on the high side of the ideal fishing wind speed range; a 10-mph northeast wind is forecasted to occur by the midday hours during the weekend. Monday and Tuesday will have a 7 mph east wind.
Florida Fishing Facts: The Florida Largemouth Bass feeds at the highest annual rates when water temperatures are in the 70- to 80-degree range for a daily high temp. If the extended weather forecast is correct, we have now entered into time of the year. Bass will feed at higher rates in Florida than the popular fishing publications predict for the rest of the nation — Note: Texas, and Southern California also have water temperatures dropping into the best feeding temperature range for bass to feed aggressively.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:18 and will produce a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 8-10:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the weekend when the rating climbs to a 5 to 6 rating from 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 3:50 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of 3 to 4 from 2:30–5 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 35 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor fishing periods occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 9:18 p.m. A feed rating of 3 will occur from 8-10 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 22-27, new moon; Nov. 5-10, weak full moon; Nov. 21-24, very weak new moon; Dec. 5-9, weak full moon; Dec. 22-24, very weak new moon; Jan. 4-8, medium-strength full moon; Jan. 19-23 weak super new moon; Feb. 2-7, medium-strength full moon; Feb. 18-22, medium strength super new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.36 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three gates are open one foot and flowing 1,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) and one gate is open one foot flowing 190 cfs for a combined four-gate flow of 1190 cfs. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during October to 39.50 feet and 39 feet respectively. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
