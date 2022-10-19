The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first days of a fall season weather pattern and a last quarter moon waning toward the new moon phase by the weekend. All fishing factors considered; anglers can look forward to some great fishing as conditions improve and fish begin to feed at annual high rates. It’s time to go fishing.

A cold front has been dropping temperatures about 15 degrees over the past 12 hours so we start this morning with 68 degrees and a 10- to 13-mph north wind. Atmospheric pressure will finish a 0.25 in hg climb today during the late morning hours. Fish have been feeding all night as they adjusted upward into shoreline feeding areas. I believe there will be above average fishing this morning as fish finish migrating upward.

