Have you ever been part of a choir that sang “Handel’s Messiah?” There’s nothing quite like it.
Years ago, I was privileged to sing in a large choir composed of several church choirs. Each week we practiced in our own churches and then rehearsed together the day of the presentation.
Even singing those wonderful words to the magnificent music gave me chills. Then when all the different parts came together, it completed the whole in an indescribable way.
But the gem that awaited all of us was that we would sing accompanied by an orchestra. However, I almost missed it.
We had been to church that morning when a snow shower began. It wasn’t long until it was a snow storm. I was so disappointed because I couldn’t imagine driving 40 minutes from my home to the church where we would sing in that kind of weather.
My mom and dad were all set to babysit my son, but we kept looking out of the window and my expectations fell with each look. I couldn’t make it to the rehearsal with the orchestra that afternoon. So, how would I ever be able to navigate the roads in the evening.
Then my mom suggested that Dad babysit and she would come with me … be my co-pilot and extra set of eyes. If the roads were too bad, we would turn around and come home.
The snow had slowed down and the plows were out. I drove cautiously and breathed a sigh of relief when I parked the car. When we walked in the door, the beauty and scent of fresh Christmas greens, poinsettias, and glowing candles welcomed us like an embrace. So glad to be there, I joined in the last of the rehearsal.
Then it was time.
The music of the orchestra, the many harmonies and beautiful solos was breathtaking. The congregation’s silent, worshipful response was palpable.
Sometimes the only response to such beauty is to fall silent in its presence. It was as if a hush descended. And though there were instruments and voices (my own included), my soul’s response seemed to experience a song without sound, a poem in motion … and yet still.
“Give unto the Lord the glory due His name. Worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness,” says Psalm 29:2 NKJV.
As I relive that night, I realize God was present in our praises, conducting, playing, singing through us.
Intricate beauty on display. Fall silent. Selah