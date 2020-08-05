If you grow your own vegetables in Florida you already know that our hot summer nights combined with high humidity is not an ideal situation to grow vegetables. Also that insects seem to thrive in the heat and are likely to eat away at your vegetable long before you have a chance to. With the exception of sweet potatoes and okra, you might as well close up the farm and take a vacation. Some plants – like tomatoes, peppers and eggplants – will grow during these hot days but produce poorly if at all.
But alas, even though it’s still stifling hot, it’s time to get things growing to make sure that you get the earliest fruit possible.
Tomatoes should be planted now in small containers so you can watch them closely until the time comes for transplanting. They are unique because when finally planted in the garden you can pull off the bottom leaves and plant the stem 3 to 4 inches deeper than the root ball. By doing this they will root out of the lower stem and develop a larger and stronger root system. Peppers can be seeded in small pots or directly in the garden. If you choose the latter, make sure you keep a close eye on them since they may take as much as three weeks to germinate and the weeds are liable to over run them. The transplant fairly well but be careful not to disturb the roots when transplanting and don’t plant them too deep. Eggplants can also be started and squash, corn and quite a few others can quickly follow. Each plant has its unique set of requirements and problems but once growing can often be treated the same.
For those of you interested in learning more, I offer a vegetable gardening class twice a year in August and January. Because of COVID-19, my Aug. 15 class will be a two-hour online class via Zoom. As well as learning the basic of vegetable gardening, you will receive over 100 pages of gardening information that can be picked up the week of Aug. 10-14 at the Extension office. I also have some seeds to give out to get your garden started. Call the Extension office at 402-6540 to learn how to register. Make sure you call because I have a special deal for Highlands County teachers and Master Gardeners.
David Austin is the Residential Horticulture Agent and Master Gardener Coordinator with UF/IFAS Extension, Highlands County.
Master Gardeners can be reached at the Extension office Master Gardener Help Desk at 4509 George Blvd at the Bert J Harris Agriculture Civic Center in Sebring. You can also reach them by email at David by Email at davidaustin@ufl.edu. Follow Highlands County Horticulture at David’s Hometown Gardener Facebook page.